Sweden’s Central Bank to Test Digital Currency With Handelsbanken

By Jamie Crawley
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleThe Riksbank will partner with Handelsbanken to test how the e-krona might work in the real world. The Riksbank plans to test its proposed central bank digital currency (CBDC) with commercial bank Handelsbanken as it moves on from having only simulated participants....

