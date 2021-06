Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are constantly attacked by the tabloids, something we here at Gossip Cop often take note of. One of the more popular tropes the tabloids employ is that the duke and duchess are somehow “kicked out” of the family or have been “banned” by Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, or even Prince William. With Buckingham Palace’s announcement that the queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which will celebrate her astonishing 80 years on the throne, is being planned for the summer of 2022, some have wondered if her grandson and his wife will be included in the party. We think we have the answer.