Positively Plus: Justin Alexander Celebrates Brides of All Sizes
Justin Alexander celebrates size-inclusivity and body positivity with gorgeous plus-size wedding gowns that look stunning on every bride. Did you know over that Justin Alexander sells gowns from sizes 2 to 32 and has over 260 new dresses that are available in plus sizes each year?! As a curvy bride, I know firsthand how frustrating wedding gown shopping can be. At certain bridal salons, I was limited to a few silhouettes and a handful of designers. However, Justin Alexander has amazing styles for brides of every shape. They are truly leading the way in celebrating inclusivity.www.munaluchibridal.com