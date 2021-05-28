Cancel
Relationship Advice

Positively Plus: Justin Alexander Celebrates Brides of All Sizes

By Angela Conner
munaluchi
munaluchi
 19 days ago
Justin Alexander celebrates size-inclusivity and body positivity with gorgeous plus-size wedding gowns that look stunning on every bride. Did you know over that Justin Alexander sells gowns from sizes 2 to 32 and has over 260 new dresses that are available in plus sizes each year?! As a curvy bride, I know firsthand how frustrating wedding gown shopping can be. At certain bridal salons, I was limited to a few silhouettes and a handful of designers. However, Justin Alexander has amazing styles for brides of every shape. They are truly leading the way in celebrating inclusivity.

munaluchi

munaluchi

ABOUT

A multicultural wedding publication providing daily inspiration, wedding advice and wedding resources.

 https://munaluchibridal.com
