Newegg, Quadpay partner to offer BNPL instalment payments

Tinkoff has launched a new programme to assist startups and technology projects, according to an official press release. As part of the programme, Tinkoff Group will become a strategic investor or partner to companies that show stable growth and have the potential to be integrated into Tinkoff’s services, product lines, or its wider ecosystem. Companies of any size are eligible for the programme and its primary selection criteria is the startup or its initiatives’ potential to help the Group reach any of its objectives: