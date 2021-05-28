Cancel
Newegg, Quadpay partner to offer BNPL instalment payments

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuadpay has partnered with Newegg, an online retailer of computer hardware and consumer electronics. According to the press release, the partnership will give Newegg access to Quadpay’s Buy Now, Pay Later instalment payment service. Newegg is a tech-focused e-retailer in North America with a global reach in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its more than 40 million registered customers a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, as well as entertainment, smart home and gaming products.

#Consumer Electronics#Credit Card#Debit Card#Europe#Bnpl
Openpay, an Australia-based Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) provider, is set to acquire Payment Assist, a UK-based automotive BNPL provider, in a deal worth up to USD 39.8 million. The acquisition is being regarded as one of the largest made by a BNPL firm in the UK to date. Subject to regulatory approval, Payment Assist is set to be acquired for USD 16 million upfront, plus an earn-out component of up to USD 23.7 million. Openpay anticipates that the buy will be completed in the first half of the financial year 2022.