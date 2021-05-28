Newegg, Quadpay partner to offer BNPL instalment payments
Quadpay has partnered with Newegg, an online retailer of computer hardware and consumer electronics. According to the press release, the partnership will give Newegg access to Quadpay’s Buy Now, Pay Later instalment payment service. Newegg is a tech-focused e-retailer in North America with a global reach in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its more than 40 million registered customers a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, as well as entertainment, smart home and gaming products.thepaypers.com