Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cumberland County, NJ

Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 451,000 vaccinations

By Ahmad Austin
Atlantic City Press
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to state records, 451,259 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Thursday morning. Around the state, 8,884,545 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 8,526,571 doses, and 357,974 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 3,989,899 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 167,576 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 4,157,475.

pressofatlanticcity.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cumberland County, NJ
City
Cape May, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Government
Cumberland County, NJ
Health
Atlantic County, NJ
COVID-19 Vaccines
Cape May, NJ
Health
Atlantic County, NJ
Government
Cumberland County, NJ
Government
County
Atlantic County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Atlantic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden and Putin hold "positive" summit in Geneva despite divisions

President Biden finished the first European tour of his presidency with a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. Both leaders described the talks as "positive" and "constructive" despite ongoing divisions over Russia's human rights abuses and its failure to take responsibility for cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini, Politico national political correspondent Meridith McGraw, and The Washington Post senior political reporter Arron Blake join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the summit, and Mr. Biden's approval ratings back at home.