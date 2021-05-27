Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

By David Malsher-Lopez
Motorsport.com
 17 days ago

David Malsher-Lopez is Motorsport.com’s U.S. editor, covering the NTT IndyCar Series and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Since completing journalism college in 1994, he has worked for Autosport, TRMG, Motor Sport, Autosport (again) and Racer, before joining Motorsport.com in 2015… where he has found himself enjoying a third spell writing for Autosport. Over the course of those 27 years, he has served as a journalist, sub-editor, features editor, deputy editor and editor. In 2015, he also wrote Will Power’s biography. David lives with his wife Sophia in California and when not writing about racing, he will be found reading about planes and classic cars, attending airshows, listening to a wide variety of music or watching cop shows from the ’70s. He intends to one day own a grand piano, an Airedale terrier and a vintage Pontiac. He doesn’t do Facebook and doesn’t understand Instagram but can be found @DavidMalsher on Twitter.

www.motorsport.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Power
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy 500#Brickyard#Indycar Series#Motor Racing#Classic Music#Pontiac#Trmg#Motor Sport#Racer#Motorsport Com#Airedale#Instagram#Ntt#Classic Cars#Features Editor#Vintage#Journalism College#Sub Editor#Deputy Editor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
News Break
Sports
Related
Indianapolis, INwgnradio.com

Jeff Gordon joins Dane to share his Indianapolis history…Winning at the Brickyard and great teamwork on TV!

NASCAR Hall of Famer and first ever Brickyard 400 Winner Jeff Gordon joins Dane Neal live from Indy. Hear as Jeff shares his first visit to the Speedway, favorite drivers and the importance and impact of the one day in racing that brings both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 together for drivers and all fans of going fast. Listen as Jeff talks about action and adventures in broadcasting for NASCAR on FOX and adding Clint Bowyer to the fun in the booth,
Motorsportsaccesswdun.com

Castroneves joins 4-Time club with Indy 500 victory

The four-time winners club at the Indianapolis 500 is very exclusive. The list includes A.J. Foyt, Al Unser, Sr. and Rick Mears. And now you can add Helio Castroneves to that historic list, as he out dueled Alex Palou to win his fourth career Indianapolis 500. It was a race...
Motorsportsgmauthority.com

Helio Castroneves Takes Fourth Indy 500 Victory At Age 46

Brazil’s Helio Castroneves prevailed over Spain’s Alex Palou in a late-race duel to take his fourth Indy 500 victory on Sunday. With the result, Castroneves joined A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears in the exclusive club of drivers who have won four Indy 500 titles. At 46, Castroneves is the oldest driver in the current IndyCar field and is now also the fourth oldest Indy 500 winner of all time.
Motorsportswgnradio.com

Helio Castroneves Predicts Fourth INDY 500 Win on WGN Radio and Previews Rev Group Grand Prix at Road America!

4 time Indy 500 Winner Helio Castroneves joins Dane Neal on our “Live From Indy” show just before the 500 to talk about his new team at Meyer Shank Racing, excitement of making history and being BACK in Victory Lane as WGN Radio brings the Indy 500 “Back Home” to the original radio voice of the Indianapolis 500…”your’e going to broadcast my 4th win” Castroneves told Dane during the interview. Hear as Helio previews the Rev Group Grand Prix coming up June 18-20 at America’s National Park of Speed, Road America in Plymouth Wisconsin. Helio fills us in on why he and other drivers love Road America, the track, food, fans, family friendly atmosphere in a setting second to none. Helio shares the program supporting First Responders at the Rev Group Grand Prix and ways for fans to get in on all the action. For more information on schedules, events tickets and more, go to https://www.roadamerica.com/
Indianapolis, INwmay.com

Castroneves wins Indy 500

(INDIANAPOLIS) — Hélio Castroneves has won the 2021 Indianapolis 500. It is his fourth Indy 500 victory. He joins A. J. Foyt, Al Unser Sr. and Rick Meyers as the only four drivers to win the race four times. The Brazilian won the race in 2001, 2002, and 2009. Alex...
Indianapolis, INracer.com

Honda celebrates 14th Indy 500 victory

Honda is celebrating its 14th victory at the Indianapolis 500, and a pair of back-to-back pole positions and wins since 2020, with the spellbinding achievement on Sunday by the Meyer Shank Racing team and the newest member of the four-time winner’s club, Helio Castroneves. “This is absolutely amazing. It’s great...
Businessblackbookmotorsport.com

Motorsport Tickets acquires WRC hospitality partner ESC

Hospitality company already has established relationships with WRC properties. Deal adds to Motorsport Tickets' portfolio of F1, WEC, DTM. Motorsport Tickets has entered an agreement to acquire European Sport Communication (ESC), the official hospitality partner of the World Rally Championship (WRC). As part of the deal, Motorsport Tickets will expand...
Motorsportsblackbookmotorsport.com

BMW to return to endurance racing in 2023

German automaker will departing Formula E at the end of the year. German automaker BMW is set to make its return to top-level endurance racing in 2023 after a 20-year absence. The team will join the LMDh class, part of a category that includes the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the IMSA Sportscar Championship alongside Audi, Porsche and Honda's Acura branch.
Motorsportsblackbookmotorsport.com

McLaren to enter Extreme E in 2022

Move adds to racing team entries in F1, IndyCar and Le Mans. Series entry also designed to grow McLaren brand and develop diversity programme. British automotive manufacturer and racing outfit McLaren has announced that it will compete in the electric SUV series Extreme E from 2022. The team will compete...
Cincinnati, OHAutomotive Industries Online

Andretti Indy Cars Rev Up The Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance

Kinetic Vision is co-sponsoring two historic Andretti race cars at this year’s upcoming Concours d’Elegance. Marco Andretti’s race car is hot off the 2021 Indy 500 track and will appear alongside a historic Indy car driven by his father, Michael Andretti, in the 1991 Indy 500. “This is a truly...
Motorsportssportscar365.com

BMW to Enter Two Factory LMDh Cars in 2023 IMSA Season

BMW has shed further light on its recently-announced LMDh program, with the German manufacturer declaring plans to field a two-car factory operation in the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. Having been on the cards for several weeks, BMW’s return top-level prototype racing was confirmed in a social media post...
Motorsportsava360.com

Formula 1’s most chaotic start line incidents

On April 8 1979, 24 Formula 1 cars were set to line up on the grid in Long Beach for the US Grand Prix West. At least, that was the plan. Polesitter Gilles Villeneuve simply forgot to stop at his designated grid spot and drove past, seemingly occupied with getting heat into his Ferrari’s tyres. The Canadian caused plenty of confusion behind him. Fourth-placed Patrick Depailler pulled up alongside the Ferrari, gesticulating to Villeneuve.
Motorsportssportscarracingnews.com

BMW M MOTORSPORT CONFIRMS IT WILL COMPETE IN LMDh FROM THE 2023 SEASON

BMW M Motorsport is returning to international prototype racing. On Thursday, it was confirmed that an LMDh car is being developed for use in the North American IMSA series. From the 2023 season, this car will allow BMW M Motorsport to compete for overall race wins at such prestigious classics as Daytona, Sebring and Road Atlanta (all USA).
Motorsportssportscar365.com

Porsche’s Three-Driver Approach “Beneficial” to Le Mans Prep

Porsche’s Head of WEC Operations Alexander Stehlig believes that the manufacturer’s unique three-driver GTE-Pro setup for the 8 Hours of Portimao will be “really beneficial” toward its 24 Hours of Le Mans preparations. Porsche is running with three drivers in its GTE-Pro cars for the first time outside Le Mans...
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Romain Grosjean: Making A Difference

Romain Grosjean carries with him unwanted reminders of his final race in Formula 1. It’s the grotesque scars of his badly burned hands that came in a first-lap crash during the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain Int’l Circuit last November. Grosjean’s Haas F1 car split in two and burst...
Motorsportsjioforme.com

United LMP2 leads Alpine in final practice – Motorsports

Former Formula 1 driver knocked two-tenths from the lap that topped United’s Solo Oleca 07-Gibson in a session on Saturday morning, and Scott lost time at 1: 31.628 for the last 60 minutes. I exceeded the time in practice. At that time, he took the top spot, hundreds of seconds...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

McLaren Formula E and WEC programmes “remain under review”

In January, the Woking outfit signed an agreement with Formula E that guarantees it a slot on the grid for the advent of the Gen3 rules in 2022-23 should it decide to enter. While McLaren Racing chief executive officer Zak Brown met with championship bosses at the season-opening event in Saudi Arabia in February, its prospective entry has fallen quiet.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Le Mans 24 Hours fans won't be divided into groups

Pierre Fillon, president of race organiser the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, revealed that there will be "no segregation and no bubbles" in the wake of the announcement on Thursday that fans will return to the centrepiece round of the World Endurance Championship on August 21/22 after a year's absence. This...