Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

4 time Indy 500 Winner Helio Castroneves joins Dane Neal on our “Live From Indy” show just before the 500 to talk about his new team at Meyer Shank Racing, excitement of making history and being BACK in Victory Lane as WGN Radio brings the Indy 500 “Back Home” to the original radio voice of the Indianapolis 500…”your’e going to broadcast my 4th win” Castroneves told Dane during the interview. Hear as Helio previews the Rev Group Grand Prix coming up June 18-20 at America’s National Park of Speed, Road America in Plymouth Wisconsin. Helio fills us in on why he and other drivers love Road America, the track, food, fans, family friendly atmosphere in a setting second to none. Helio shares the program supporting First Responders at the Rev Group Grand Prix and ways for fans to get in on all the action. For more information on schedules, events tickets and more, go to https://www.roadamerica.com/