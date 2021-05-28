China's NetEase to Spin Off Music Streaming Division

The general function of gospel music, past entertainment, is to worship God, each with the melodies and with the message, which are sometimes optimistic, enlightening and encouraging. Gospel music transcends all boundaries as a result of, although art is purely for a personal function, this sort of music is just not made for a private objective but reasonably for the aim of worshiping a higher God. There may be thereof re nothing self-serving about gospel songs. The truth is, there’s close debate on the secularization of gospel and Christian music, since one facet is saying that music should sustain with the instances and ought to be one that people will take pleasure in singing. The more conservative view, nevertheless, says that gospel songs usually are not sung for the entertainment of the singer but for the Lord and this should not necessitate a drastic change in the way that this type of music is sung.