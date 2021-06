Formed in 2020 to meet specific needs created by COVID-19 constraints, Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart in Lake Forest and Forest Ridge School of the Sacred Heart in Bellevue, Washington, will continue their partnership by offering more of its robust online Sacred Heart Global Academy (SHGA) courses this summer and fall. During its inaugural year, the program featured eight courses grounded in the Sacred Heart mission that provided opportunities for international and domestic students to participate with each other along with teachers from both schools.