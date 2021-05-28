Cancel
Columbia, PA

United Way launching Days of Action

By Rick Dandes rdandes@dailyitem.com
The United Way of Columbia and Montour counties is launching a new program — Day of Action. On and around June 21, volunteers will go into those counties to help local nonprofits. The goal is to provide local residents with the opportunity to make a difference in their community.

“Due to COVID-19, many partner agencies had to put off projects due to safety concerns or because their focus was on running the organization,” said Adrienne Mael, president/CEO of United Way of Columbia and Montour counties. “With restrictions easing, it felt like the perfect year to support our agencies in a new way. We hope this Day of Action will grow into an annual tradition.”

United Way reached out to its partner agencies to see where they needed support, and if they could fulfill any “wish lists” for their organizations. Seven nonprofits responded with 12 different projects they want to complete, ranging from planting and weeding gardens, to sanding, staining, and painting projects, building planter boxes, organizing storage units, and longer-term data entry projects.

Individuals interested in participating in United Way’s Day of Action can sign up at https://cmcuw.org/volunteer-signups. Select areas of interest, and United Way will match volunteers to a project.

There are three different opportunities to participate in a Day of Action starting June 19 through June 21. Volunteers are welcome to sign up for one or all three days. Children under 14 years can participate but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

