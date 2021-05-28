Stories for the Road

This week, I traveled for business for the first time since December 2019. As I stared at the contents of my closet, trying to remember how to pack, I grabbed an accessory that has been a suitcase essential for me since 1995, following my first trip to Texas for Northstar's Meetings & Conventions magazine: shoe bags bearing the Visit San Antonio logo that have been protecting my clothes from dirt and my shoes from scratches. To give your participants such a lasting memento, some customizable options can be found from PSMI Promos starting at about $2.30 per bag for a minimum of 100. (What else has lasted those 25+ years? My friendship with Dee Dee Poteete, regional director of communications for the CVB, not to mention our respective jobs.)