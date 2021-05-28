Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Stories for the Road

Flathead Beacon
 28 days ago

Road trips call for audiobooks. This recommendation hasn’t changed for me in the decades plus since I moved to Montana without knowing a soul. On that long stretch of U.S. Highway 2 from northern Michigan to Montana, it was either the radio or a book on tape that kept me company as I wondered what lay ahead of me on the shores of Flathead Lake. For that long of a trip, I had stacks of books on CD scattered in the passenger seat.

flatheadbeacon.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Trips
Related
northstarmeetingsgroup.com

On the Road Again

This week, I traveled for business for the first time since December 2019. As I stared at the contents of my closet, trying to remember how to pack, I grabbed an accessory that has been a suitcase essential for me since 1995, following my first trip to Texas for Northstar's Meetings & Conventions magazine: shoe bags bearing the Visit San Antonio logo that have been protecting my clothes from dirt and my shoes from scratches. To give your participants such a lasting memento, some customizable options can be found from PSMI Promos starting at about $2.30 per bag for a minimum of 100. (What else has lasted those 25+ years? My friendship with Dee Dee Poteete, regional director of communications for the CVB, not to mention our respective jobs.)
downpour.com

The Tangleroot Palace: Stories

New York Times bestseller and Hugo, British Fantasy, Romantic Times, and Eisner award-winning author of the graphic novel Monstress, Marjorie Liu leads you deep into the heart of the tangled woods. In her long-awaited debut collection of dark, lush, and spellbinding short fiction, you will find unexpected detours, dangerous magic, and even more dangerous women. Briar, bodyguard for a body-stealing sorceress, discovers her love for Rose, whose true soul emerges only once a week. An apprentice witch seeks her freedom through betrayal, the bones of the innocent, and a meticulously plotted spell. In a world powered by crystal skulls, a warrior returns to save China from invasion by her jealous ex. A princess runs away from an arranged marriage, finding family in a strange troupe of traveling actors at the border of the kingdom’s deep, dark woods. Concluding with a gorgeous full-length novella, Marjorie Liu's first short fiction collection is an unflinching sojourn into her thorny tales of love, revenge, and new beginnings.
hmdb.org

Plank Road

A section of the Fayetteville-Salem plank road, a toll road 129 miles long, built 1849 - 1854, followed this route. Erected 1974 by Division of Archives and History. (Marker Number J-24.) Topics. This historical marker is listed in these topic lists: Industry & Commerce • Roads & Vehicles. A significant...
Eunice News

Story Time hour at the library

Summer time fun officially began at the Eunice Public Library Wednesday morning with its first Story Time hour. Many children and parents were upstairs in the Children’s library read to listen to Children’s Librarian Judy Kittles read from Mary Alice Fontenot’s Clovis Crawfish series. Kittles read, “Clovis Crawfish and Friends.” All kids received a prize and had the opportunity to create a…
theunionstar.com

The Book Nook: Francis' Story

We have been busy with tending the garden and all of the outdoor activities that late spring brings with it. Thus, I have had very limited time for leisure, but I did manage to sneak in a quick read. This week’s book is the second of a four part series. However, each book stands so well on its own that I don’t believe they have to be read in order. Much like the book, this review will be short.
PetsFlorida Weekly

Nine summer books for pet lovers of all ages

Summer vacation is back! Whether you are enjoying the mountains, the shore or city excursions, it’s always good to have a book on hand when you’re ready to relax. Publishers have provided a plethora of fiction and nonfiction for adults and kids who love reading about animals. 1. In Alan...
thenerddaily.com

The Road Not Taken

Guest post written by author Bruce Olav Solheim, Ph.D. Dr. Bruce Olav Solheim is a distinguished professor of history at Citrus College in Glendora, California. He is also a former Fulbright professor/scholar, and US Army aviator. Bruce is married to Ginger and has four children and two grandsons. His latest book is Anzar the Progenitor, the true story of his connection to an ancient alien mystic.
LifestylePosted by
outsidemagazine

5 New Podcasts for Your Summer Road Trip

One of our favorite new podcasts this summer starts off with a somewhat fair self-own: “Hi, I’m Alex Honnold, and just like everybody else in the pandemic, I started a podcast.” He’s right: the estimated number of active podcasts jumped from about 850,000 to 1 million between 2019 and 2021 (though we’ll point out that Outside started its own podcast way before it was cool). The number of people regularly listening to audio shows also shot up in the past year. Whether you’re into birding, climbing, or the politics of fire management, there’s a show for you that doesn’t sound like it was recorded out of sheer boredom from someone’s bedroom. (Real podcasters record from their closets.)
Lee County, VAFree Lance-Star

HEDELT: Wilderness Road State Park tells story of mass migration

Wilderness Road State Park, in Lee County near the Kentucky line in the southwestern tip of Virginia, has one simple and overriding mission. It tells the story of the hundreds of thousands of brave and sometimes desperate souls who used wagons, horses or their own two feet to travel the Wilderness Road through the Cumberland Gap, into Kentucky and beyond, in the late 1700s.
RelationshipsCarBuzz

7 Fun Road Trip Activity Ideas For Kids

Car travel with kids, especially over a long distance, can be a major headache. Boredom seems to set in a lot quicker in a car than anywhere else, and the moaning, crying and unpleasant behavior that typically ensues is frustrating - and dangerous - when you're behind the wheel of a hefty family hauler. While smartphones and tablets have brought inner peace to many a driving parent, some simply don't like the idea of their child being glued to a screen for long periods of time. Fortunately, there is more than one way to make trips fun for kids and a whole lot more pleasant for mom and dad.
Garden City, NYGarden City News

Speaking of Books

Summer here! Whether your summer plans involve clamming on the beach or clambering into a hammock, chances are they include a book. Throughout the summer the Adult Reference Librarians will tell you about the buzziest new books arriving this season, along with highly anticipated titles from best-selling writers. In the mood for some true crime? We’ve got suggestions for those — and for thrillers to delight readers who prefer being swept up by a fictional crime. In the mood for romance or historical fiction we have suggestions for those too!
Meridian Star

BRAD DYE: Listening to the story of the lake

“A lake is landscape’s most beautiful and expressive feature. It is Earth’s eye; looking into which the beholder measures the depth of his own nature.” -Henry David Thoreau. Pushing off from shore in the first light of morning, I turned to take in the beauty of the mist rising above...
Wyoming StatePosted by
My Country 95.5

How To Survive A Wyoming Road Trip With Your Family

Road trip season is upon us, and many of my fellow Wyoming families are taking my co-host Drew's advice and going on a "State-cation" Family road trips in Wyoming can be the stuff of dreams (cue epic soaring instrumental music and video of gorgeous mountains, blue sky, and green prairies) or the stuff of nightmares (cue sad music and a video of a dusty two-lane road with a broken-down minivan and weeping children).
ComicsICV2

GRAPHIX ANNOUNCES NEW 'CAT KID' BOOK BY AUTHOR OF 'DOG MAN'

Best-selling kids’ graphic novel creator Dav Pilkey has a new book in the works: Cat Kid Comic Club Perspectives, a followup to last year's Cat Kid Comic Club. Both books star Li’l Petey, a character from the Dog Man books, teaching comics creation to a group of baby frogs. Like the Dog Man books, the Cat Kid books are rated for ages 7+. Cat Kid Comic Club Perspectives will be published on November 30, 2021, as a hardcover with an MSRP of $12.99.
anncarrrealestate.com

125 Private Road 245 Road

Cute, modern farm style modular home in the country close to Hillsboro and Whitney. Home is on 6.9 acres that borders core property and Lake Aquilla. Three bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1,440 sq. ft. off a secluded private road with gated entry. Open concept living and dining area with big picture windows to view the quiet, peaceful outdoors. Lots of updates to include; new siding, metal roof, covered front porch, vinyl plank flooring, carpet, windows and fresh paint throughout home. Public boat ramp 5 minutes away with fishing for Crappie, Bass and Catfish. Lots of wildlife and acerage for hunting. Surrounding acerage is flat with treed areas if needing additional building space. A great get away or home!
townofhopemills.com

Summertime Stories

All month long at Municipal Park you can read a unique take on some recent hits displayed on storyboards along the Rockfish Road & Park Blvd sections of the walking trail. Character meet & greets on select Saturdays will be announced the day prior!. Additional Info...
Books & LiteratureWashington Post

Your early summer book recommendations for 2021

Welcome to hot vax summer! Hopefully, wherever you are reading this, bookstores have reopened and you can peruse the shelves like the pre-pandemic days of yore. The hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts is about to go on a proper vacation — which means there are books to procure! So, dear readers, please consider these suggestions for reading during these longest days of the year.
Books & LiteratureKirkus Reviews

A Long-Distance, Low-Drama Queer Love Story

Jonny Garza Villa’s debut YA novel, Fifteen Hundred Miles From the Sun (Skyscape, June 8), celebrates the many facets of love as it follows Mexican American Julián “Jules” Luna during his senior year of high school in Texas. Closeted Jules grapples with his sexuality under his homophobic father’s crushing physical and mental abuse, but after a drunken night leads to his coming out on Twitter, Jules finds love and support from his close group of friends, his oldest sister, and his online crush, Mat, an LA–based Vietnamese American. Garza Villa spoke to me via Zoom from their home in Texas about the book’s gloriously cute romance between Mat and Jules and the story’s balance of tenderness and pain. Our conversation has been edited for length and clarity.