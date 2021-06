Three of the world’s top wingsuit flyers just jumped from Lebanon’s highest peak and took flight over the UNESCO World Heritage sites of Cedars Forest and Qadisha valley. Ever wondered what the stunning landscapes of Lebanon look like from the vantage of a wingsuit flyer? Well, watching the resulting video from this project means you won't have to BASE-jump from the door of the helicopter any time soon, so check it out now and continue reading to find out how the whole thing happened.