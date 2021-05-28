Cancel
Entertainment

Queen to re-release 1981 Greatest Hits collection

Corydon Times-Republican
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen are re-releasing their 1981 'Greatest Hits' collection on new formats.

www.corydontimes.com
#Greatest Hits
Entertainment
Musicbritpopnews.com

Oasis Member Leaks ‘Greatest Hits’ 2022 Tour

Noel Gallagher has confirmed plans for a solo Oasis ‘Greatest Hits’ acoustic tour in the near future, possibly in 2022. It isn’t quite an Oasis reunion, but it’s the best fans tired of mostly hearing High Flying Birds songs at Noel shows could ever hope for. He told The Sun:...
MusicKilleen Daily Herald

In remembrance: A handful of Boyfriend Billy’s Greatest Hits

Losing a loved one is never easy, no matter the relationship. But when you lose the man you were planning your future with, the loss is keenly felt and nigh on unbearable. Billy and I had a relationship that spanned a decade, and though I may have referred to him as “Boyfriend Billy,” the reality is that we were engaged to be married, focusing on and working toward a future to be spent together.
Deferiet, NYnny360.com

Deferiet songwriters release second collection of 100 songs

DEFERIET — A local songwriting duo recently completed their 200th song and are working on the next 100. Vincent J. “Vinnie” Schneider Jr. of Deferiet and Thomas M. Ventiquattro II of Ellisburg, recently released “The Vince Schneider Connection: The Second 100.”. “Two hundred songs plus is quite a thing,” said...
MusicPunknews.org

Typhoid Rosie release “Queen of Swords”

Brooklyn based Typhoid Rosie have released a new song. The song is called "Queen of Swords" and is off their upcoming album of the same name due out August 13. Typhoid Rosie released This is Now in 2018. Check out the song below.
MusicPunknews.org

The HIRS Collective release “Staying Alive” video

The HIRS Collective have released a music video for their song "Staying Alive". The song features Sephen Inman who also made the video. The song is off their album The Third 100 Songs due out June 25 via Get Better Records. The HIRS Collective released Friends. Lovers. Favorites. in 2018. Check out the video below.
Ottumwa, IAantiMUSIC

Foreigner Expand Greatest Hits Tour

(hennemusic) Foreigner have expanded the schedule for their 2021 US tour. Set to begin in Ottumwa, IA on June 24, "The Greatest Hits of Foreigner Tour" sees the addition of more than three dozen new stops, including a short run of shows in October where the group will be joined by a full orchestra.
MoviesTime Out Global

Four of the National Theatre’s greatest hits go on Amazon Prime today

The National Theatre perked up the first lockdown no end by sticking some of its best live recordings of plays on YouTube for free, for a week at a time. It was clearly never going to last (because it didn’t make any money), so following that, it launched its own pay-for streaming platform, National Theatre at Home – great for hardcore theatre fans, but maybe not everyone is up for taking out yet another subscription service.
Beauty & Fashionazbigmedia.com

Review: ‘In the Heights’ feels like a best hits collection

With the afterglow of Hamilton’s success lasting seemingly forever, Warner Bros. is riding the Lin-Manuel Miranda train back into the past with In the Heights, an adaptation of Miranda’s first Broadway musical. The team behind the adaptation is formidable: playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes, author of the script for the stage play, returns to write the screen version, and director Jon M. Chu—fresh off his acclaimed work on Crazy Rich Asians—is helming a music-centric movie for his sixth time. With minds like that and a budget of $55 million, Warner Bros. must be hoping for a Hamilton-sized splash.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Life Is Strange Remastered Collection Release Date Leaked

The release date of Life Is Strange Remastered Collection has leaked. Shortly before Square Enix's conference at E3 2021, a trailer for the game appeared online. Shortly before Square Enix's conference at E3 2021, information about the release date of Life Is Strange Remastered Collection has leaked. Refreshed game from Dontnod Entertainment and Deck Nine is to hit the market on September 30, this year.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Castlevania Advance Collection Rated for Release in Australia

A Castlevania Advance Collection has been rated in Australia. The news appeared on the Australia Classification Board’s website and was first spotted by Twitter user Nibel. According to the website, the game’s year of production is listed as 2021; the game is being developed by M2, a developer well-known for its fantastic work on remastered collections, most recently on the excellent Mega Man X Legacy Collection, Castlevania Anniversary Collection, and the Contra Anniversary Collection.
Musicthebeatdfw.com

That Boy Good: Reminiscing On A Trending T-Pain’s Greatest Hits To Date

T-Pain is trending on Twitter today for several reasons. We think it’s because he’s done being underrated, and gearing up for his best year yet. One reason T-Pain began trending is because people have mistaken him for Bas in a recent clip that has been circulating from an upcoming video with J. Cole, Bas and Lil Tjay. Someone said if T-Pain and Thundercat had a baby.
ShoppingTrek Today

September Official Starships Collection Releases

In September, as reported by TrekCore, two Trek ships will be released by Hero Collector, including one from Star Trek: Picard, and one from Star Trek Online. First up is the Wallenberg-class Tug. Here is a description of the ship: “A larger variety of spacefaring tug, the Wallenberg class saw use by the Federation in the late 24th century, as a ‘warp-capable ferry’. Most notably, the Wallenberg formed a key part of the rescue armada that the Federation intended to evacuate the planet Romulus. Tragically, the fleet was destroyed at dock by a synth rebellion, leaving much of the Romulan population stranded on their doomed world.
Designers & CollectionsSneakerFiles

NOAH and adidas Originals Releasing New Summer Collection

Noah’s considered exploration of the adidas archive continues with a collection that stitches the New York label’s unique stylistic sensibility into classic adidas sports and leisure looks. Included in their Spring 2021 capsule collection includes the adidas Rod Laver Super, Probound Low, and matching apparel. The two models will also...
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Burberry Releases Spring 2022 Menswear Collection

Burberry embraced simplicity, freedom, and shape in its latest Spring 2022 Menswear collection. For the new collection, Creative Director, Riccardo Tisci, molds together his idea of freedom and togetherness to create a collection that inspires energy and positivity. After three years at the helm of the house, Tisci has begun to inject his own cutting-edge aesthetic seen in his previous work into the codes of the British house.
Relationshipsloudersound.com

Watch this brutal bride perform a jaw-dropping drum solo at her own wedding

A bride taking centre-stage on her wedding day is a pretty commonplace occurrence. But Ontario bride Sharon-Rose Ransom managed to grab the attention of her guests with more than just her big white dress. While more conventional wedding receptions might feature a few speeches with trademark terrible jokes, Sharon-Rose instead...
Designers & Collectionsinstoremag.com

Stuller Releases Two New Curated Collections

(PRESS RELEASE) Stuller has recently released two new curated collections. Stuller’s 302 Fine Jewelry introduces the Charm School Collection. Since its beginning, 302 Fine Jewelry has been dedicated to bringing the latest in on-trend fine jewelry styles with its different collections. Charm School, the newest collection, features an assortment of modern charms that can be layered to create one-of-a-kind bracelet, necklace, and earring ensembles. This collection encourages shoppers to build their own look with initial, gemstone, diamond, word, and symbolic charms. Whether a gift or self-purchase, these versatile charms celebrate personalized jewelry and the wearer’s unique style. To see the full Charm School collection, visit Stuller.com/302FineJewelry.