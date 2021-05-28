Queen to re-release 1981 Greatest Hits collection

(PRESS RELEASE) Stuller has recently released two new curated collections. Stuller’s 302 Fine Jewelry introduces the Charm School Collection. Since its beginning, 302 Fine Jewelry has been dedicated to bringing the latest in on-trend fine jewelry styles with its different collections. Charm School, the newest collection, features an assortment of modern charms that can be layered to create one-of-a-kind bracelet, necklace, and earring ensembles. This collection encourages shoppers to build their own look with initial, gemstone, diamond, word, and symbolic charms. Whether a gift or self-purchase, these versatile charms celebrate personalized jewelry and the wearer’s unique style. To see the full Charm School collection, visit Stuller.com/302FineJewelry.