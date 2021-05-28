Queen to re-release 1981 Greatest Hits collection

In September, as reported by TrekCore, two Trek ships will be released by Hero Collector, including one from Star Trek: Picard, and one from Star Trek Online. First up is the Wallenberg-class Tug. Here is a description of the ship: “A larger variety of spacefaring tug, the Wallenberg class saw use by the Federation in the late 24th century, as a ‘warp-capable ferry’. Most notably, the Wallenberg formed a key part of the rescue armada that the Federation intended to evacuate the planet Romulus. Tragically, the fleet was destroyed at dock by a synth rebellion, leaving much of the Romulan population stranded on their doomed world.