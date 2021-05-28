Cancel
Curry County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Curry, Quay by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 05:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-28 06:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. The heavy rainfall and slow movement of these storms will result in flooding of road intersections, low lying areas and normally dry arroyos. Target Area: Curry; Quay The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Curry County in east central New Mexico South Central Quay County in east central New Mexico * Until 630 AM MDT. * At 437 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to a slow moving nearly stationary severe thunderstorm. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ragland, Forrest and Mcalister.

alerts.weather.gov
