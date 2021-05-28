Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Curry County, NM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Curry, Quay by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 05:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-28 06:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Curry; Quay The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Quay County in east central New Mexico Central Curry County in east central New Mexico * Until 615 AM MDT. * At 513 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles southeast of Ragland, or 25 miles northwest of Clovis, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Melrose, Saint Vrain and Ranchvale. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 365 and 376. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Clovis, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Saint Vrain, NM
County
Quay County, NM
County
Curry County, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Curry Quay By Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. report on Pentagon-documented UFOs leaves sightings unexplained

June 25 (Reuters) - A major U.S. government report on UFOs released on Friday said defense and intelligence analysts lack sufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying objects observed by military pilots including whether they are advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics or of an extraterrestrial nature. The report, submitted...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Virgin Galactic gets FAA’s OK to launch customers to space

Virgin Galactic finally has the federal government’s approval to start launching customers into space from New Mexico. Richard Branson’s rocketship company announced the Federal Aviation Administration’s updated license on Friday. It’s the final hurdle in Virgin Galactic’s yearslong effort to send paying passengers on short space hops. The company is...