Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Curry, Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 05:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-28 06:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Curry; Quay The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Quay County in east central New Mexico Central Curry County in east central New Mexico * Until 615 AM MDT. * At 513 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles southeast of Ragland, or 25 miles northwest of Clovis, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Melrose, Saint Vrain and Ranchvale. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 365 and 376. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH