Special Weather Statement issued for Briscoe, Floyd, Hale, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Briscoe; Floyd; Hale; Swisher SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN FLOYD...NORTHEASTERN HALE...EASTERN SWISHER AND WESTERN BRISCOE COUNTIES UNTIL 645 AM CDT At 614 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Vigo Park to 7 miles north of Claytonville to near Kress. Movement was east at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Silverton, Kress, Vigo Park, Mackenzie Reservoir and Claytonville.