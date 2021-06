Hello: My Daughter has been looking for a job since she graduated from University a year ago. She has had much heartbreak which has led to depression and anxiety over the last year. She finally got a call for what she considers to be a great job opportunity to do something she is very passionionate about, and has been asked to go in to write a 4 hour test for the job tomorrow. She is very nervous. Please keep her in prayer. Would mean so much. Thank you kindly.