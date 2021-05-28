Norwalk Baseball hosts Championship Rematch, Softball Takes on Perry

A pair of 2-0 baseball teams meet in Norwalk tonight, as the Warriors host Gilbert in a rematch of last year’s Class 3A state title game. Norwalk won that game 8-6 last August, but won’t get the chance to defend that championship after moving to Class 4A. The Tigers earned the #1 ranking in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association preseason poll, as they return nearly every member of that team. Norwalk head coach Chad Wiedmann expects a tough battle between a pair of talented teams.