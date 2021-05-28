Cancel
Real Estate

JLL Income Property Trust Secures $650M Credit Facility

By Gail Kalinoski
commercialsearch.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe REIT will use the funds to increase the size and quality of its portfolio. JLL Income Property Trust, which in recent months has increased its industrial holdings, has secured a $650 million credit facility to continue its growth and financial flexibility. The credit facility with a syndicate of eight...

www.commercialsearch.com
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Financial Comparison: Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) & Its Peers

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE: PINE) is one of 277 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Alpine Income Property Trust to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.
Economymonitordaily.com

Pivotal Capital Secures Senior Funding Facility

Pivotal Capital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Axis Auto Finance, secured a funding facility with a Canadian Schedule 1 bank. Pivotal Capital is an independent Canadian commercial equipment finance company active across the transportation, construction, manufacturing and food services sectors. The facility adds to Pivotal Capital’s existing funding relationships. The facility...
Economyhumboldtjournal.ca

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT raises offer for Australian trust

TORONTO — NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is raising its hostile takeover offer for Australian Unity Healthcare Property Trust. In what it is calling its best and final offer, the Toronto-based trust says it will pay A$2.70 per wholesale unit, A$2.76 per retail unit and A$1.69 per class A unit in cash.
AgriculturePosted by
Benzinga

AppHarvest Signs Credit Facility Agreement With Rabobank

Agriculture technology company AppHarvest Inc (NASDAQ: APPH) has signed a credit facility agreement with Rabo AgriFinance, a subsidiary of Rabobank, a Dutch financial services company. Rabobank will provide $75 million to expand AppHarvest’s network of high-tech controlled environment agriculture (CEA) facilities in Central Appalachia. AppHarvest has entered into a 60%...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Perpetual Energy Inc. Announces Extension of Credit Facility

CALGARY, AB, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: PMT) – Perpetual Energy Inc. ("Perpetual" or the "Company") announced today that the maturity date applicable to the Company's first lien credit facility has been extended to June 30, 2021 and the $20 million borrowing limit maintained. The borrowing limit is scheduled to be redetermined and the revolving credit period extended on or before June 30, 2021. The extension of the revolving credit period provides additional time to finalize negotiations with its lenders and for the Company to explore opportunities to enhance its liquidity and is contingent upon a satisfactory extension of the Company's June 30, 2021 second lien Term Loan maturity on or before June 24, 2021. If the June 30, 2021 Term Loan maturity is not satisfactorily extended on or before June 24, 2021, or if the revolving credit facility maturity has not been extended on or before June 30, 2021, the revolving credit facility will cease to revolve, and all outstanding balances will be repayable.
Louisville, KYGlobeSt.com

Medical Properties Trust Invests $950M in Health Platform

LOUISVILLE, KY – Medical Properties Trust Inc. has entered into definitive agreements to invest $950 million into the Louisville, KY-based, behavioral health platform, Springstone LLC. The firm’s investment includes the acquisition and leaseback of 18 inpatient behavioral hospital facilities, valued at $760 million, and the $190 million acquisition of interests...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.44.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Douglas Dynamics Finalizes New Term Loan A And Revolving Credit Facilities

MILWAUKEE, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) - Get Report, North America's premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced that it has refinanced its existing $375 million in senior secured credit facilities with a new $225 million Term Loan A facility and $100 million senior secured revolving credit facility due June 2026.
EconomyBusiness Insider

SECURE Energy Increases Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility and Announces New Letter of Credit Facility

CALGARY, AB, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - SECURE Energy Services Inc. ("SECURE", the "Corporation") (TSX: SES) today announced that it has entered into a binding agreement with its syndicate of lenders to increase the size of the previously announced senior secured revolving credit facility available at closing of the business combination with Tervita Corporation ("Tervita") from $725 million to $800 million.
MarketsLife Style Extra

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Transaction in Own Shares

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Transaction in Own Shares 11-Jun-2021 / 17:11 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC. (the "Company") TRANSACTION...
Retailtheenterpriseleader.com

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Rating Increased to Buy at Industrial Alliance Securities

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Firm Capital Property Trust from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Firm Capital Property Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.
Economymonitordaily.com

KKR Provides $150MM Credit Facility to Jet Edge International

Credit funds and accounts managed by KKR agreed to provide a credit facility of up to $150 million to Jet Edge International, a provider of full-service private aviation that operates a fleet of managed Challenger and Gulfstream aircraft in the United States. Jet Edge will use the funding to support...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Welltower Announces Expanded $4.7 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility

TOLEDO, Ohio, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower® Inc. (WELL) - Get Report (the "Company" or "Welltower") today announced that it has closed an approximate $4.0 billion unsecured revolving line of credit ("Revolving Facility") which will replace the Company's existing line of credit of approximately $3.0 billion. The Revolving Facility was supported by 31 incumbent and new financial institutions and was heavily oversubscribed. The Company has two existing facilities ("Term Facilities") which will remain outstanding; a $500 million term loan and a CAD 250 million term loan ( $206.6 million at exchange rates as of June 2, 2021).
Economyhotelnewsresource.com

Service Properties Trust Amends Management Agreement with Hyatt

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC), or SVC, today announced that it reached an agreement with a subsidiary of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, or Hyatt, to amend their previous management agreement for 22 Hyatt Place hotels owned by subsidiaries of SVC. Under the amended agreement, Hyatt will continue to manage 17 of...
Bridgeport, CTrew-online.com

Daycare secures SBA loan to buy third property

Maria Woodhouse of Bright Stars Academy Daycare LLC has purchased 142 Thompson Street in Bridgeport, CT, for her third daycare facility in the area, announced Jon Angel, president of Angel Commercial, LLC, a commercial real estate firm based in Southport, CT. The property was purchased for $700,000 from Bonvini Dental...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Essex Property Trust Publishes Updated Investor Presentation and Increases Guidance

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that it has published an updated Investor Presentation and increased its second quarter and full-year guidance for Core FFO and full-year guidance for same-property revenues and net operating income as a result of improving market conditions. Additional details can be found in the updated Investor Presentation which can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.essex.com.
Credits & Loansmonitordaily.com

Bridge Bank Closes $25MM Credit Facility for Targeted Lease Capital

Bridge Bank closed a $25 million credit facility with Targeted Lease Capital, a Williamsville, NY-based company that provides equipment finance loans to small businesses. Bridge Bank partnered with TAB Bank to increase the credit facility, which Targeted Lease Capital will use to support its lending platform. “TLC continues to experience...
Denver, COmilehighcre.com

Revesco Properties Launches Mutual Fund Trust

Revesco (USA) Properties, LP, a focused, nimble and responsive boutique real estate investment and management firm with offices in Denver and Vancouver, has successfully launched Revesco Properties Trust, a U.S. dollar denominated open ended mutual fund trust. The long-term goal of the REIT is to acquire $1 billion of core-plus,...
Economywealthmanagement.com

Fed Plans to Wind Down a Pandemic Corporate Credit Facility

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve Board plans to begin gradually selling a portfolio of corporate debt purchased through an emergency lending facility launched last year, as the Covid-19 pandemic was spreading panic through financial markets. “Portfolio sales will be gradual and orderly, and will aim to minimize the potential for...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

PINE has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.