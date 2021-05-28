JLL Income Property Trust Secures $650M Credit Facility

CALGARY, AB, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: PMT) – Perpetual Energy Inc. ("Perpetual" or the "Company") announced today that the maturity date applicable to the Company's first lien credit facility has been extended to June 30, 2021 and the $20 million borrowing limit maintained. The borrowing limit is scheduled to be redetermined and the revolving credit period extended on or before June 30, 2021. The extension of the revolving credit period provides additional time to finalize negotiations with its lenders and for the Company to explore opportunities to enhance its liquidity and is contingent upon a satisfactory extension of the Company's June 30, 2021 second lien Term Loan maturity on or before June 24, 2021. If the June 30, 2021 Term Loan maturity is not satisfactorily extended on or before June 24, 2021, or if the revolving credit facility maturity has not been extended on or before June 30, 2021, the revolving credit facility will cease to revolve, and all outstanding balances will be repayable.