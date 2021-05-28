Iterum Therapeutics Stock Shoots Higher As Sulopenem Application Review On Track

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.81.