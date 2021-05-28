Cancel
Iterum Therapeutics Stock Shoots Higher As Sulopenem Application Review On Track

By Vandana Singh
 19 days ago
Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) has concluded a late-cycle meeting with the FDA related to its application for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid. Sulopenem is under review as a treatment for uncomplicated urinary tract infections in patients with a quinolone non-susceptible pathogen. The agency determined that an Advisory Committee meeting is not currently...

