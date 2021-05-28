Iterum Therapeutics Stock Shoots Higher As Sulopenem Application Review On Track

We're pulling 69%/yr — without margin, options, or gimmicks (Ad) Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound, which is being developed as a treatment for moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is being developed as a treatment for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound, which is being developed as a treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease. It also provides contract research services. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a license and collaboration agreement with Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of JAK inhibitors. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.