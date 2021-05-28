RV-Debugger Plus UART & JTAG debug board comes with BL702 Zigbee & BLE RISC-V SoC

Hsinchu, Taiwan, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andes Technology Corporation (TWSE: 6533), a leading supplier of high efficiency, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores and founding premier member of RISC-V International, today announced "AndesBoardFarm", a collection of on-line accessible FPGA boards and management software for SoC designers to experience the AndesCore™ RISC-V processors remotely from their local sites. By using the comprehensive AndeSight™ integrated development environment provided by Andes, designers can interactively try out their own software on Andes' latest CPU cores over the internet to experiment on the performance test and get the results directly; at the same time, they can also explore the various hardware and software features offered by Andes. By taking advantage of the AndesBoardFarm services, the time and efforts for evaluating RISC-V processors will be greatly reduced, and designers will be able to pinpoint the best RISC-V CPU(s) for their SoCs with confidence.