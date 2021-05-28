Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Resort fees are fraud when your hotel looks out at a Carl's Jr. and a California traffic jam

By Freda Moon
Houston Chronicle
 19 days ago

I’m staring out the floor-to-ceiling window of my extremely compact hotel room at The Line in Los Angeles. It’s my first trip since February of 2020, and just gazing over the rooftops of a city that isn’t my own feels like an adventure. I put on the slippers and ubiquitous hotel robe and pad around the tiny big-windowed space, feeling fancy. Then I fold myself into the king-sized bed of ironed sheets, like some kind of "Pretty Woman." But, laying there, I can’t sleep. There’s a smell, a stench, and no matter how hard I try to ignore it, I can’t.

www.chron.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
City
Claremont, CA
City
Oakland, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels And Motels#Consumer Reports#Hotel Room#Resorts#Mexican#Korean#Sfgate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Beauty & Fashionnews8000.com

Resort Fees 101

As you shop for vacation destinations, be on the lookout for costly resort fees. Resort fees are separate fees added on top of your nightly rate to cover certain amenities that the hotel provides. Resort fees are typically automatically added onto your bill, whether or not you use the amenities that the resort fee covers. Fees can range from a few dollars per night to over $30 per night. They may be optional, but most are not.
Travelallears.net

The Best Part of Every EPCOT Area Resort Hotel

So you’ve decided to stay at a Disney World hotel in the EPCOT area! You’ve got some great options! Disney’s EPCOT resorts offer convenient transportation to the parks (like the Skyliner), tons of dining options, and some unique features. Today, we’re taking a look at the best parts of each...
California Statenorthstarmeetingsgroup.com

Check In to the Hotel Wellness California

The 285-room Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills celebrated June 12's Global Wellness Day by unveiling its new wellness floor. The property's fourth floor now features 10 wellness rooms, one wellness studio suite, three wellness suites, a private fitness suite and a well office, and there's a new lobby-level wellness meeting room. Also on the fourth floor are the spa, the casual Cabana restaurant serving plant-based options, an expansive pool deck and the main fitness center.
Travelthemainstreetmouse.com

Hotels of the Disneyland Resort Fact Sheet

Note : The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort have begun phased reopenings starting with Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa on April 29, 2021, followed by Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel on June 15, 2021, and the Disneyland Hotel on July 2, 2021. Hotel restaurant offerings, activities and select services may vary during the phased reopenings, with limited capacities.
California StateNBC Los Angeles

Shop Owner's Plea As California Reopens: ‘I Need Customers'

During the darkest days of the coronavirus pandemic, Martha Medina would occasionally slip into her shuttered store on Los Angeles’ oldest street to ensure everything was secure. Colorful folklorico dresses from each of Mexico’s 32 states lined the walls. Black charro suits worn by mariachis and adorned with ornate gold...
Florida, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Save money traveling this summer: Resort Fees, fine print and other things to look for when booking hotels, resorts and more

As you shop for vacation destinations, be on the lookout for costly resort fees. Resort fees are separate fees added on top of your nightly rate to cover certain amenities that the hotel provides. Resort fees are typically automatically added onto your bill, whether or not you use the amenities that the resort fee covers. Fees can range from a few dollars per night to over $30 per night. They may be optional, but most are not.
Traveldapsmagic.com

Disneyland Resort Announces Hotel Discounts This Summer

As Disneyland continues to reopen more of its offerings, the hotels are also beginning to reopen. With their reopening also come discounts as well. Currently, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier are open again. The Disneyland Hotel will reopen on July 2, 2021. For guests wanting...
California StateNBC Bay Area

What Will the Bay Area Look Like When California Reopens on June 15?

Bay Area residents and businesses are preparing for California's plan to fully reopen its economy and move past the coronavirus pandemic. But there are questions surrounding how local officials will implement the state's new guidance. Each county will have final say on the June 15 reopening and we're working to get details from local officials.
California Statednyuz.com

$5 Million Homes in California

A 1936 Tudor Revival house with two bedrooms and three bathrooms, on a 0.3-acre lot. This property, a few blocks north of the always-bustling Sunset Strip, is set back from the street and remarkably private, with several outdoor entertaining areas. One of the owners, an architect, worked to modernize the living spaces while retaining the feeling of 1930s glamour. The grounds are planted with a mix of manicured shrubbery and wildflowers, and are designed to take advantage of evening breezes and city views.
LifestyleJanesville Gazette

Introducing The Morgan Resort & Spa, St. Maarten’s Newest Luxury Boutique Hotel – Steps from Maho Beach

Stay steps away from St. Maarten's famous Maho Beach, Sunset Beach Bar and St. Maarten Princess Juliana Airport. SIMPSON BAY, St. Maarten, June 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The island of St. Maarten is world renowned for its beautiful beaches, festive nightlife and epicurean experiences galore. With today’s grand opening of The Morgan Resort & Spa, travelers now have another great reason to visit the destination, just in time for summer.
Lifestylehemispheresmag.com

5 Reasons to Stay at St. Barts’ Newest Resort, the Hotel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf

Budget accommodations are not a thing on St. Barts. The French-Caribbean island knows only luxury—the chic, born-with-it variety—so, when a new hotel opens, rest assured it will be fabulously on-brand. Perched like an eagle’s nest on a steep hillside, the five-star Hotel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf, which debuted last fall, is built around a nearly 200-year-old plantation house that looks out over the superyacht-filled marina of the red-roofed capital, Gustavia. Here are five reasons—not that you needed convincing—to book a stay now.
Tennishemispheresmag.com

Hotels and Resorts Are Seriously Upgrading Their Tennis Courts

A rise in enthusiasm for racquet sports during the pandemic is leading properties to up their game. Not all hotel amenities have met the same fate during the pandemic. While the indoor pool or the lobby bar may not be the see-and-be-seen spots these days, there’s plenty of action elsewhere—in particular, on the tennis court.