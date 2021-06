We don’t normally do this, but we’d like to begin this particular Newswire by setting a few preliminary points, just for the sake of clarity. Let’s start by acknowledging that diarrhea, while both a funny word, and, platonically, a funny concept, is not actually fun to experience—something enhanced in both directions once the word “explosive” gets involved. Let’s also remind ourselves of how the last year has put a magnifying glass over potentially unsafe working conditions on entertainment industry sets, and that the creation of workable COVID-19 vaccines has not in any way dampened the fact that employers have a duty to the people to employ to ensure that they can do their jobs safely, without any risk of infection or danger.