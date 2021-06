NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A woman accused of tampering with evidence in connection with the dragging death of a Rye man has been arrested. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Texas Rangers, arrested Timey Ann Cole at her home without incident Thursday morning. Cole was charged with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse in connection with the alleged murder of 60-year-old Rye resident Roman Rodriguez on Saturday. Cole’s son, Robert Eugene Hoffpauir was arrested on Sunday and charged with murder and abuse of a corpse.