New Jersey Migrant Sisters Crossed U.S. Border Alone
This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Brenda, 13, and Rosa, 15, left Honduras with their mother after their coffee farm was destroyed by two storms last fall. The sisters said they planned on reuniting with their father and brother in New Jersey. But their plans changed when they arrived at the border in spring. Because migrants were being quickly expelled under a public health rule if they crossed as families, Brenda and Rosa’s mother decided it would be best for them to cross the Rio Grande without her. The girls were terrified, but crossed the border and recently made it to their father in New Jersey. CBS News.documentedny.com