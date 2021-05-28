Poplar Bluff man arrested on multiple charges in Butler County
A Poplar Bluff man was arrested Wednesday morning on multiple charges in Butler County. 38-year-old Chance Butler was charged with a felony warrant for aggravated assault with a family gun, felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance, driving without insurance, possession of a controlled substance, failure to display valid plates, and not wearing a seatbelt. He was taken to the Butler County Jail following his arrest.www.kzimksim.com