Britney Spears honors Princess Diana: “She wanted to be the heart of the people”

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears honored the late Princess Diana in an emotional tribute on Thursday. The Grammy-winner explained what it is about Diana’s legacy that moved her. “She never wanted to be the queen … she wanted to be the heart of the people,” Spears, 39, penned on Instagram while sharing a photo of the late Princess of Wales attending a 1983 visit to Aukland. The singer also included and a snap of Diana’s thousands of mourners attending funeral services on September 6, 1997.

mymixfm.com
