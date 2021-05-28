Seedy Furikake Crackers

Chicken Katsu has got to be one of the most popular meals of all time. We personally eat chicken katsu at a minimum of two times a month, and I could easily eat it one time a week if I felt my family could handle that much chicken. However, I suck at frying, like really really suck at frying stuff. In addition, it always makes the house all smokey, and I always have this guilty feeling about using that much oil to cook food. So that is why we cook Baked Chicken Katsu at home. It tastes great, is super quick, and is healthier. It doesn’t help that you only need chicken thighs, salt, pepper, garlic powder, flour, and panko to make a great chicken katsu. These are all ingredients that we always have on hand in our house.