Potential new sunscreen is coral-safe and provides more UVB/UVA protection

By Mblue Labs
Phys.org
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study published in Scientific Reports has found that methylene blue, a century-old medicine, has the potential to be a highly effective, broad-spectrum UV irradiation protector that absorbs UVA and UVB, repairs ROS and UV irradiation induced DNA damage, and is safe for coral reefs. The study suggests that methylene blue could become an alternative sunscreen ingredient that supports the environment and protects human skin health.

