SOUTH BEND, Ind. – They won't go in wide-eyed and just happy to be there. That isn't the way the Central Michigan baseball team has ever operated under coach Jordan Bischel. The Chippewas are scheduled to open NCAA Regional play on Friday (1 p.m.) against host Notre Dame at Frank Eck Baseball Stadium. The Fighting Irish, who are ranked sixth in the coaches poll, are the No. 10 overall seed in the 64-team tournament and the top seed in the regional.