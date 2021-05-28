Rise and Phight: 5/28/2021

Manager Joe Girardi said Friday that Neris has been supplanted as the Phillies' closer by Jose Alvarado, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Girardi indicated after Neris blew another save Wednesday that he'd consider making a change at closer, and Alvarado will now be Philadelphia's top option in save situations. Neris went 9-for-11 in save opportunities with a 1.90 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB through his first 25 outings of the season, but he blew three saves and surrendered six runs in his past six appearances. The 30-year-old will shift to a different role for now, though he could reclaim the closer's job later on if he can rediscover his earlier form.