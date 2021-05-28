Cancel
Cancer

How retroviruses become infectious

By Institute of Science, Technology Austria
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnderstanding every step in the life cycle of a virus is crucial for identifying potential targets for treatment. Now, scientists at the Institute of Science and Technology (IST) Austria were able to show how a virus from the retrovirus family—the same family as HIV—protects its genetic information and becomes infectious. Furthermore, they show an unexpected flexibility of the virus. This study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

