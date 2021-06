The Tricolor necessarily need a victory to depend on itself to get into the quarterfinals. Ecuador will have to jump to the grass of the Pedro Ludovico Teixeira Olympic Stadium this Wednesday with the mission of winning over an experienced Peru. Any other result would significantly complicate the chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals. Gustavo Alfaro would opt for new variants in the star eleven that help to gain greater depth when facing the opposite goal, one of the problems that afflict the National Team.