Marvel confirms Oscar Isaac for ‘Moon Knight’

By UPI
Big Hollywood
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 28 (UPI) — Marvel Studios has confirmed that Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac will star in the Disney+ series, Moon Knight. The studio posted a photo of Isaac with panels from the Moon Knight comic book on a wall behind him Thursday. “WE ARE MOONKNIGHT” – Oscar Isaac #MoonKnight...

www.breitbart.com
