White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Slides into leadoff

I know the Cubs have been inundated by impactful injuries this year, but it’s really true that most teams have, and some have had it even worse than the Cubs. Case in point, in addition to the shorter-term, lower-impact injuries they’ve dealt with like all teams, the White Sox have now lost THREE critical position players to multi-month injuries. First there was Eloy Jimenez and his pec, then Luis Robert and his hip, and now Nick Madrical and his hamstring. A really bad one: