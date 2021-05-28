Cancel
Open Lawfare: Report Warns Corporations, Rich Economies Face Onslaught of Climate Litigation

By Simon Kent
Big Hollywood
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompanies operating in rich, successful capitalist economies including Britain, Australia, Germany, France, Japan, Canada and especially the U.S. must prepare for an onslaught of activist-driven climate litigation, a report released Friday warns. The prediction of expensive judicial activism comes in the wake of a Dutch court decision Wednesday ordering oil...

www.breitbart.com
Global Warming
Environmentmacaubusiness.com

‘No time to waste’ warns Japan climate activist

Kimiko Hirata has spent nearly half her life fighting to wean Japan off its dependence on coal, and now isn’t the time to slow down, the award-winning activist warns. “I’m hopeful, but we have no time to waste,” said Hirata, the international director of Japan’s Kiko Network NGO. “Our future...
EnvironmentBBC

UK warned it is unprepared for climate chaos

The UK is woefully unprepared to deal with changes occurring to the climate, government advisers say. A report by the independent Climate Change Committee predicts warming will hit the UK harder than first thought. It warns of more severe heatwaves, especially in big cities, and more intense rainfall, with an...
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

Climate change: Is video streaming pushing up harmful emissions?

The surge of video conferencing and streaming has fuelled concerns about the emissions they generate. An hour of streaming in Europe has a carbon footprint equivalent to boiling an electric kettle three times or driving 250 metres. Between February and April last year, at the peak of worldwide lockdowns, global...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Factbox-China, climate and vaccines - what the G7 agreed this weekend

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) - The Group of Seven rich nations promised to tackle China’s growing influence, fight climate change, get more COVID-19 jabs to poor countries and keep up their economic stimulus programmes at their first summit since Joe Biden became U.S. president. Following is a summary of the...
Public Healthnysepost.com

G7 summit kicks off with virus, global economy and climate driving agenda

Johnson will also urge G7 allies to support plans for a global "pandemic radar" to identify emerging Covid-19 variants and track new diseases around the world. Speaking to the Anglican Communion News Service, Anglican leaders stressed the impact of COVID-19 on indigenous communities and also raised issues of nuclear energy, the care of refugees and the need to hear the voices of young people.
EconomyWaynesboro Record-Herald

Corporate America needs to level with investors on climate change

Billions of dollars of commitments have been made by corporations to reduce carbon emissions. But without reliable and comparable corporate disclosures, investors will be unable to make informed judgments about the consequences for the value of their investments. To protect investors and to promote efficient capital markets, the Securities and Exchange Commission needs to establish minimum standards for carbon-related disclosures.
Environmentmaritime-executive.com

MEPC’s Climate Package Should Favor Developing Economies

If the massive efforts by developed countries to steer the shipping sector towards a zero-carbon future are not matched by developing economies, the anticipated reduction in greenhouse gas emissions will be hard to attain. The emerging and developing economies (EMDEs) in the coming years will represent the bulk of growth in global emissions as they industrialize and urbanize. These nations are projected to increase their carbon emissions by five gigatonnes in the next two decades, while those of advanced economies will fall by two gigatonnes. They also account for two-thirds of the global population but just one-fifth of the investment in clean energy.
U.K.The Daily Star

Climate litigation drags the UK government to court

Recently, three UK students named Adetola Stephanie Onamade (23), Marina Tricks (20) and Jerry Amokwandoh (22), have sued the UK government for their action and/or inaction to effectively and convincingly act on the climate crisis. According to reports, the principal reason for this climate litigation is the belief that the UK government will not be able to meet the net zero goal by 2050 because the way the government has been supporting the carbon emitters of the economy, the figures can only be expected to rise. According to the students, a roadmap to reach this goal has not been sketched by the government and there remains a high possibility that they will fail to achieve the said target. Therefore, as Plan B (a legal charity) shall argue, this inability of the UK government to address the climate change is violating the students' human rights enshrined in the Human Rights Act 1998, particularly, the Students' rights to life, family life and the right not to be discriminated against, under articles 2, 8 and 14 of the Human Rights Act respectively.
Environmentadvisor.ca

Carney warns of climate exposure at RIA conference

Investment managers should examine their portfolios with a climate lens as governments transition to a low-carbon economy, former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney said Monday. Carney, who was also head of the Bank of England, spoke at the Responsible Investment Association’s virtual conference. “Think about your investment portfolio or...
EnvironmentTelegraph

Climate goals caught in a litigation trap

It was hailed as a “stunning victory” for climate change activists. A Dutch court last month ruled that Shell would have to cut its CO2 emissions by 45pc by 2030 compared to 2019 levels. It was the first time a large company had been legally obliged to comply with the...