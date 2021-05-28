Cancel
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Fills in at shortstop

CBS Sports
 19 days ago

Mendick started at shortstop in place of Tim Anderson (thumb) and went 1-for-4 in a 5-1 win over the Orioles. Anderson was out of the lineup for a second consecutive day, but manager Tony La Russa expects him back Friday. Mendick filled in for Anderson both days, going 2-for-8 from the nine hole.

www.cbssports.com
MLBsoxmachine.com

Danny Mendick makes himself available for best opportunity yet

Up until Nick Madrigal’s injury, Danny Mendick was caught in an awkward professional space as the last man on the roster of a successful team. He’s a fringe major leaguer who could really use a couple hundred plate appearances in a season, which would at least allow him the opportunity to say he got a chance. It’s just that those opportunities are best afforded by the Tigers, or Pirates, or what the White Sox used to be, because those teams are in a better position to appreciate what he can do. For instance, his strong defense might help a straggler lessen its chances of being outright mocked.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Danny Santana: Gets breather Wednesday

Santana isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Astros. Santana went 1-for-7 with two strikeouts across the last two contests. Enrique Hernandez will shift to center field while Christian Arroyo starts at second base.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Rescues win

Grandal went 2-for-2 with two walks, two solo home runs and a third run scored in Friday's 9-8 win over the Tigers. Grandal homered in the second inning to put Chicago on the board, then he rescued the team in the seventh with a game-tying blast after the White Sox's bullpen surrendered a five-run lead in the top half of the inning. That set the stage for Yermin Mercedes' walkoff single. Grandal's belted three homers over the last two days, giving him nine for the season. The catcher is batting .154 with a miserable .123 BABIP. He's been hitting the ball hard -- 97th percentile per Baseball Savant -- but right at defenders.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Tim Anderson: Goes deep in win

Anderson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-1 victory over Detroit. Anderson's eighth-inning home run was the fourth and final solo shot of the day for the White Sox. It was his sixth homer of the season and first in 17 games. After experiencing an allergy-induced headache that forced him to miss a game earlier this week, Anderson has recorded multiple hits in the two games since.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Wild Sox walk-off win shows team's World Series character

Tony La Russa talks an awful lot about the guts, the character of this Chicago White Sox team. He might have a new Exhibit A. "We keep talking about the guts of this team and unless you give examples, it doesn't bring it to life," the South Side skipper said after Friday's game. "That's a good example.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: Bullpen squanders win

Keuchel allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out three over six innings, picking up a no-decision in Friday's 9-8 win over Detroit. Keuchel cruised through his six innings and left the game with a 7-2 lead after just 80 pitches. Chicago's 2020 bullpen could have held that lead, but the bullpen has not been the same in 2021. Codi Heuer and Evan Marshall conspired to give up six runs in the top of the seventh inning, negating what would have been Keuchel's fifth win. The left-hander is on schedule for his next start Thursday at home against the Blue Jays.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Dylan Cease: Fans 10 in scoreless outing

Cease (4-2) allowed five hits and a walk over seven shutout innings Sunday, striking out 10 and earning a win over the Tigers. Coming off his worst outing of the season in Cleveland, Cease bounced back with one of his best performances to date. A handful of Tigers reached scoring position but the 25-year-old righty escaped every potential threat with relative ease. He lowered his season ERA to 3.36 alongside a 78:27 K:BB through 12 starts. It's a noticeable improvement from his 4.01 ERA and 44:34 K:BB in 12 starts during the 2020 season. Cease is lined up to face Detroit again, this time on the road, next weekend.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Lance Lynn: Earns seventh win

Lynn (7-1) allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out six across six innings to earn the win Thursday against the Tigers. Lynn held the Tigers in check, with the sole run he allowed coming on a solo home run by Willi Castro. He generated the majority of his outs via the fly ball and also racked up 13 swinging strikes on 89 total pitches. In his last three outings, Lynn has not allowed an earned run across 18 innings while striking out 17. For the season, he's maintained a 1.38 ERA with a 63:17 K:BB.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Progressing well

Manager Tony La Russa said Sunday that Kopech (hamstring) ran sprints and is progressing well in his recovery, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Kopech was placed on the injured May 31 with a Grade 1 strain in his left hamstring. Per La Russa, everything is going well with the righty's throwing and exercise programs as he eyes a return to the Chicago bullpen. It's not yet clear if he'll be able to be reinstated when eligible June 8, but he doesn't figure to be out much longer past that, assuming all continues to go well with his recovery.
MLBMLB

Wednesday's White Sox-Tribe game ppd.

CLEVELAND – The Indians will have to wait until next homestand to experience their first home game with 100% capacity at Progressive Field. Rain got in the way of the series finale between the Indians and White Sox on Wednesday afternoon. The two teams will instead play a split doubleheader on Thursday, Sept. 23, to make up for the postponement.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Dylan Cease: Starting Sunday

Cease will start Sunday's series finale against Detroit, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. The right-hander will be pitching on normal rest Sunday, and the White Sox will elect to start Carlos Rodon on Tuesday to give him additional rest. Across his last three starts, Cease has posted a 7.90 ERA and 1.76 WHIP in 13.2 innings.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Eaton: Out of lineup Saturday

Eaton isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Tigers. Eaton had started each of the last two games and went 1-for-9 with a run, an RBI and five strikeouts. Danny Mendick will start in right field and bat ninth.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Takes BP on Friday

Vaughn (undisclosed) was seen taking batting practice prior to Friday's game against the Tigers, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Vaughn is currently on the COVID-19 injured list, but manager Tony La Russa said earlier Friday that the rookie could return as soon as Saturday. Given his participation in Friday's batting practice, a Saturday return now appears even more likely.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Handed loss Saturday

Giolito (5-5) took the loss Saturday against Detroit, surrendering four runs on seven hits while striking out nine across seven innings. The right-hander was bit by the long ball Saturday, with all of his runs coming on a pair of homers from Eric Haase and another one from Miguel Cabrera. He was still able to persevere through seven innings on 103 pitches, racking up nine strikeouts along the way. He'll look to get back in the win column and shoot for his fourth victory in a five-outing stretch when he takes the ball in a rematch against the Tigers next Friday.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Jake Lamb: Enters for injured Hamilton

Lamb entered Saturday's game when Billy Hamilton departed early due to an oblique injury. He went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI in a 4-3 loss to Detroit. The lefty-hitting Lamb has been a fixture in left field recently, particularly against right-handers, but took a seat Saturday with Andrew Vaughn activated from the COVID-19 protocols list and a lefty working for Detroit. He replaced Hamilton in the fifth inning and slotted in at right field, while Danny Mendick moved to cover center. Lamb has hit safely in nine of 10 games, going 11-for-28 (.393) with two doubles, three home runs, six RBI and eight runs. He's part of a group -- Vaughn, Hamilton and Leury Garcia are the others -- that is covering for the injured Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) and Luis Robert (hip).
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Sent down Saturday

Sheets was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday. Sheets joined the major-league roster Thursday, but he didn't appear in either of the last two games. He'll now return to the minors after Andrew Vaughn was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move.