White Sox's Danny Mendick: Fills in at shortstop

Up until Nick Madrigal’s injury, Danny Mendick was caught in an awkward professional space as the last man on the roster of a successful team. He’s a fringe major leaguer who could really use a couple hundred plate appearances in a season, which would at least allow him the opportunity to say he got a chance. It’s just that those opportunities are best afforded by the Tigers, or Pirates, or what the White Sox used to be, because those teams are in a better position to appreciate what he can do. For instance, his strong defense might help a straggler lessen its chances of being outright mocked.