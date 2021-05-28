Nuggets win Game 3, regain control of the playoff series | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn breaks down an incredible 120-115 Denver Nuggets victory that saw Austin Rivers come through in the clutch with 21 points and some big, big shots. Nikola Jokić was his normal, dominant self, Aaron Gordon and Facu Campazzo each had good games, and the Nuggets regain control of the series with a 2-1 advantage heading into Game 4. The Portland Trail Blazers have all of the pressure on them right now, and the Nuggets look like a team playing freely, easily, and comfortably. It’s almost like they’ve been there before...