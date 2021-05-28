Cancel
Wanderitphoto

The best hotels to book in Imerovigli, Santorini

Wanderitphoto
Wanderitphoto
 19 days ago

Hotel in Imerovigli

Known as the “Balcony to the Aegean”, the dreamy village of Imerovigli proudly sits on the highest cliffs of Santorini, and that is 300 metres above its breathtakingly blue waters. 

Immerovigli is a scenic settlement located on the Caldera side of Santorini, just 3.5 km away from the island's capital- Fira. The village was named after ‘vigla’ which translates to "view spot". 

Privileged with its location, Imerovigli is an alternative for those who want to experience the very best of Santorini’s beauty without wandering the busy streets of Oia. If you prefer off-the-beaten-track locations and seek more intimate travel experiences, head to Imerovigli and the views will make your heart skip a beat! 

WHERE TO STAY IN IMEROVIGLI

With the huge popularity comes the price tag which you may notice when searching for the best place to stay in Santorini. However, along with ultra-luxurious pool villas there comes more affordable options too!

High budget hotels:

-Chromata Santorini: Owning the very famous staircase, Chromata is a high-end hotel which belongs to Leading Hotels of The World group. The cave-style suites, private pools and terraces are made to experience the best of Santorini. The hotel also features an incredible infinity pool and 3 fine-dine restaurants. 

-Cavo Tagoo Santorini: If you’re after a celebrity-style staycation, Cavo Tagoo is a place for you. With its modern designs, luxury pool villas and sophisticated finishes, Cavo Tagoo has become synonymous to ultimate luxury and relaxation in the most spectacular surroundings. 

Medium budget hotels:

-Kasimatis by La Perla: On the budget side of Imerovigli accommodation, there’s Kasimatis Hotel. With the infinite views from the terraces and hot tubs and the stylish, traditionally designed suites, this hotel is a great value for money. 

-Kapari Natural Resort: The cave-style suites at the Kapari Resort are designed in a traditional, yet incredibly stylish and cosmopolitan way. The stone walls, stylish furnitures and finishings as well as the infinity pool and jaw-dropping views are worth every penny of a stay rate. 

Low budget hotels:

Bianco Diverso Suites: Within a short distance from Imerovigli centre, there are Bianco Diverso Suites. Although the accommodation is not located directly on the cliffside, its stylish suites and price are a great compensation. 

Abelonas Retreat: Abelonas Retreat offers an outdoor pool, poolside bar and sun terrace facing the sea. The Cycladic-style accommodation has panoramic views of the Aegean Sea and of the caldera or the vineyards which are included in the very affordable fare. 

