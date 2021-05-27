CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate Republicans Release $928 Billion Infrastructure Counteroffer

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleA group of Senate Republicans on Thursday unveiled a $928 billion infrastructure proposal to counter President Biden's plan for a nearly $2 trillion bill. The proposal outlines a significant increase from the most recent GOP plan to spend $568 billion. The new version includes additional money for roads, bridges, water, rail...

IN THIS ARTICLE
