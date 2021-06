New Jersey is in a rather unusual position as final state budget talks are underway this week: the state is flush with cash. As negotiations between democratic lawmakers and Governor Phil Murphy intensify this week, they are trying to figure out how to spend an extra $10 billion in surplus. Murphy says he is open to giving some of that back to taxpayers in form of property tax relief. Asked about it at during his Monday COVID briefing, Murphy offered no specifics, but said, "If we can find a way, for instance, to plus up the Homestead rebate, count me all in."