CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Why The U.S. Thinks A Lab In Wuhan Needs A Closer Look As A Possible Pandemic Source

lakeshorepublicradio.org
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe idea that the coronavirus could have leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China — instead of jumping from animals to humans — was dismissed as a conspiracy theory by many scientists a year ago. That has changed now. As Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser, told...

www.lakeshorepublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's the Latest on Boosters

As we type this, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting to vote on whether or not to recommend COVID boosters for those who got the Moderna and J&J vaccine. (Yesterday, the FDA authorized the doses, and said any brand can be used as a booster—a "mix and match" process.) In fact, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the CDC, is expected to vote in favor of these boosters as soon as tonight. With this in mind, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CBS This Morning to answer questions about the boosters. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
foxbaltimore.com

NIH letter appears to conflict with Fauci, Collins claims about Wuhan lab

WASHINGTON (TND) — The National Institutes of Health has confirmed the veracity of a letter it released which appears to contradict Senate testimony from National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, according to a Rutgers chemistry and chemical biology professor. Fauci repeatedly insisted during a May Senate...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Pandemics#The U#Senate Appropriations#Covid 19 Advisory Board#Npr#Mers
theedgemarkets.com

More than 80 countries voice support to China amid US and a few Western countries smearing at UN session — Global Times

(Oct 22): More than 80 countries voiced their support to China for developing its own pattern for human rights development and opposed politicizing human rights issues to suppress other countries at the 76th session of UN General Assembly on Thursday while the US and a few Western countries started a new round of attacks on China over topics of its Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Xizang (Tibet) regions, Global Times reported.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Reuters

Trump deal delivers $420 mln windfall for wondering dealmaker

Oct 21 (Reuters) - A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in...
POTUS
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth Hospitalized Amid Rising Health Concerns

Queen Elizabeth II was taken to the hospital on Wednesday for "preliminary investigations" before being released on Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed. This hospital stay comes on the heels of her trip to Northern Ireland being canceled earlier in the week due to concern from her doctors. "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits," Buckingham Palace said in a statement reported by The Sun.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Australian woman is forced to move to a Pacific Island after her partner was denied an exemption to reunite with her 17 times over 551 DAYS despite there NEVER being a case of Covid in his country

An Australian nurse was kept apart from her sweetheart for 551 days, who was deemed an unacceptable travel risk - even though his country has never had a local case of Covid. Stephanie Wheeler finally gave up and moved from Newcastle to her partner Tommy Esau's hometown, Honiara, in the Solomon Islands after he was denied an exemption from Australia's ban on international arrivals 17 times.
RELATIONSHIPS
moneyweek.com

China’s economy faces a triple shock

Can anything stop rising inflation? asks Daniel Moss on Bloomberg. How about a Chinese slowdown? The world’s second-biggest economy grew at a record 18.3% year-on-year in the first quarter of the year but has slowed sharply. GDP rose by an annual 4.9% in the third quarter, the slowest pace in a year and down from the 7.9% rate recorded between April and June, says Katie Silver for the BBC. Soaring commodity prices have seen many provinces impose electricity rationing, which is weighing on industries such as cement, steel and aluminium smelting.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy