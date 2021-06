All 50 states experienced an increase in single-family permits in April compared to one year prior, but multifamily permits were much less stable. During the first quarter of 2021, the total number of single-family issued permits reached 384,196–a 35.6% increase compared to 2020. The Midwest posted the strongest increase in single-family permits, says the National Association of Home Builders, while the South posted the smallest increase. On the other end, multifamily permits were most robust in the Northeast and least in the Midwest. Just 36 states posted an increase in multifamily permits while 14 and the District of Columbia decreased.