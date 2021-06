GAZA CITY — In the Karni Industrial Zone on Gaza’s eastern edge, the Maatouq factory churned out big plastic tubs of ice cream that made their way to the company’s five stores sprinkled throughout the city. Just behind the plant, the Harir factory made its own contribution to compulsive snacking by cranking out salted potato chips, which could be washed down with one of the hundreds of thousands of bottles of Coca-Cola manufactured and stored nearby.