Amid a pandemic with unequal impact, a proposal for a new Office of Health Equity died in the Texas Senate
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. When the state’s Office of Minority Health Statistics and Engagement was defunded in 2017, no one could have predicted a massive pandemic would emerge three years later — one that disproportionately affected Black, Hispanic and disabled Texans, among other marginalized people.theeagle.com