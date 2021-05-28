Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Nike ended Neymar deal amid sexual assault investigation

By Jed Leather
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XXGf1_0aES41uu00

Nike ended its sponsorship agreement with Neymar after he refused to cooperate with a sexual assault investigation.

Neymar denied the allegations and split with Nike for commercial reasons, according to his spokesperson. Nike says that they viewed the allegations as credible. However, their independent investigation proved inconclusive.

"No single set of facts emerged that would enable us to speak substantively on the matter. It would be inappropriate for Nike to make an accusatory statement without being able to provide supporting facts", a statement said.

The incident is said to have occurred in 2016, with the female employee officially reporting the incident to Nike in 2018.

Nike did not investigate the matter till 2019 due to the woman previously wanting to keep the matter confidential. Nike terminated Neymar’s deal with eight years remaining on the contract.

newschain

newschain

26K+
Followers
75K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neymar
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Nike
News Break
Celebrities
Related
FIFAPosted by
newschain

Marcus Rashford knows how much England’s fixture against Scotland means

Marcus Rashford has likened England’s upcoming Euro 2020 clash with Scotland to playing for Manchester United against fierce rivals Liverpool. The Three Lions host their oldest opposition at Wembley on Friday night having opened their Group D account with victory over Croatia. While there are 40 places between England and...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Brighton reject Arsenal bid for England’s Ben White

Arsenal have had a bid rejected for Brighton defender Ben White. The Gunners have made the England international a key transfer target this summer, but a reported £40million offer has been turned down by the Seagulls, the PA news agency understands. White is currently on international duty with the Three...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Steven Naismith announces retirement and takes up role at Hearts

Steven Naismith has announced his retirement as a player after being appointed as Hearts’ football development manager. Former Scotland, Rangers and Everton forward Naismith, 34, who won 51 caps for his country, made his professional debut for Kilmarnock 17 years ago. Hearts said on their official website: “Steven Naismith has...
GolfPosted by
newschain

Rory McIlroy hopes ‘indifferent’ attitude can help him win more majors

A decade after winning his maiden major title in the US Open Rory McIlroy arrives at Torrey Pines seeking the same “indifferent” attitude behind his breakthrough success. McIlroy stormed to an eight-shot victory at Congressional in 2011, just two months after blowing a four-stroke lead in the Masters following a final round of 80 at Augusta National.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Result is all that matters for Russia forward Aleksei Miranchuk

Russia’s match-winner Aleksei Miranchuk insisted victory was more important than the quality of his goal which secured a 1-0 win against Finland. Atalanta forward Miranchuk’s decisive strike in first-half stoppage time sealed a must-win game for Russia in St Petersburg following their opening 3-0 Group B defeat to Belgium on Saturday.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Max Power makes Wigan return

Max Power has rejoined Wigan on a two-year deal. The midfielder, who previously played for the Latcis between 2015 and 2018, is back at the DW Stadium after a three-year spell with Sunderland. The 27-year-old made 53 appearances for the Black Cats in all competitions last term but was released...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Will British athletes have to quarantine in Tokyo before the Olympic Games?

The Tokyo Olympics may be starting as re-scheduled in less than a month’s time but confusion over coronavirus protocols is still shrouding the event in confusion. Here the PA news agency takes a look at the latest developments and the potential impact on British athletes as they prepare to begin to fly out to Japan earlier next month.