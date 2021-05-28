Nike ended Neymar deal amid sexual assault investigation

Nike ended its sponsorship agreement with Neymar after he refused to cooperate with a sexual assault investigation.

Neymar denied the allegations and split with Nike for commercial reasons, according to his spokesperson. Nike says that they viewed the allegations as credible. However, their independent investigation proved inconclusive.

"No single set of facts emerged that would enable us to speak substantively on the matter. It would be inappropriate for Nike to make an accusatory statement without being able to provide supporting facts", a statement said.

The incident is said to have occurred in 2016, with the female employee officially reporting the incident to Nike in 2018.

Nike did not investigate the matter till 2019 due to the woman previously wanting to keep the matter confidential. Nike terminated Neymar’s deal with eight years remaining on the contract.