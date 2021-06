Good morning and welcome to your Morning Matters. It’s Wednesday, June 16, 2021, and the last time I saw Bertram de Souza in person was Aug. 30, 2019, after we exited The Vindicator for a final staff get together at The Draught House. We’ve had a virtual conversation and a phone call or two since, but that’s it mostly because, as Bertram warned me as The Vindicator was shutting down, he does not have friends; he has acquaintances.