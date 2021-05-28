Cancel
NFL

Sports Quiz – May 28, 2021

By admin
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleName the quarterback who started for the San Diego Chargers in their 49-26 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIX. What Baseball Hall of Famer, nicknamed “Double X,” became the second player in Major League Baseball history to hit 500 career home runs when he achieved the milestone in 1940?

Jason Sudeikis
Ted Williams
Kendra Wilkinson
NFL
MLB
Football
Sports
Sportspunditarena.com

Pundit Arena Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 411

Welcome to day 411 of the Pundit Arena Daily Sports Quiz Challenge. Each day in the Pundit Arena Daily Sports quiz, we give you 20 questions and 20 clues, similar to a crossword, and you have to guess the answers before the time runs out. So, for example, if the...
SportsClickOnDetroit.com

QUIZ: Which Olympic Sport Would You Play?

After being postponed due to the global pandemic last year, the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo are finally almost here. Get into the spirit now by finding out which sport you would compete in if you were an Olympic athlete!. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are just 1 month away. Stay...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Quiz: Name these 30 international players

For followers of international football, 25 out of 30 is a very good score. Can you name these 30 current international players?. For this football quiz, it is a multiple-choice format, where you have to correctly guess the identity of the current international players. The quiz starts off extremely easy...
InsideHook

ESPN “All-In” on Sports Betting and May Open a Sportsbook

The Worldwide Leader in covering sports is reportedly also “all-in” on wagering on ’em and may open up its own brick-and-mortar sportsbook in the near future, according to Front Office Sports. Headquartered in Connecticut, which just legalized sports betting and could have wagering on sports set up in time for...
MLBYardbarker

The 'Famous MLB fathers and sons' quiz

Happy belated Father's Day to all the dads out there. If it seems as if there are a lot of second-generation MLB players these days, it's because, well, there are a lot of second-generation MLB players in the league right now, as many as 50 according to one report. And one son who is making his dad extra proud this season is Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Vladdy Jr. made his debut in 2019, and while he showed flashes of brilliance early on, he is finally making good on the hype. The Blue Jays star leads all of MLB in home runs, RBI, on-base and slugging percentage, total bases and positional WAR. If he continues to play at this pace, he could very well join his pops on the list of MLB MVP winners.
MLBYardbarker

The 'MLB Rookies of the Year' quiz

We are right in the thick of MLB prospect season, and Tuesday marks the big league debut of the player widely regarded as the best prospect in baseball, Wander Franco. The 20-year-old Franco has torn up every level he's played at so far, including a recent Triple-A stint where he slashed .315/.367/.586 with 7 HR, 35 RBI, and 5 SB in just 39 games. The Rays have lost their last six games and now trail the Red Sox by half a game in the competitive AL East. They'll be hoping that Franco hits the ground running and provides the team with an offensive spark. Otherwise, the reigning AL champs could be on the outside looking in come playoff time.
MLBchatsports.com

MLB unveils uniforms for 2021 All-Star Game at Coors Field

Major League Baseball shared with the world its 2021 All-Star Game uniforms on Thursday. The 91st Midsummer Classic on July 13 is taking place at Denver’s Coors Field. The two-button jersey features an oversized club-inspired graphic. On the back of the jersey will be a tally with the number of All-Star Game selections for the player wearing that uniform. Being hosted by the Rockies, the National League will wear white as the home team while the American League will be in dark blue.
SportsMendota Reporter

Carl’s Quiz 6-23

The answer to last week’s quiz is: Mintonette was the original name of volleyball.
MLBRadio Online

Audacy Launches 2400Sports, Dedicated Sports Podcast Studio

Audacy has announced the launch of 2400Sports. The new podcast studio will house Audacy Sports' digital audio content, including both new and existing original podcasts. 2400Sports is the latest addition to Audacy's podcast portfolio, which contains podcast companies Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Studios, as well as the recently acquired Podcorn.
MLB560cfos.ca

June 24/21 Bayshore Broadcasting Sports

New York Islanders 3 Tampa Bay Lightning 2 (OT) The Islanders overcame a 2-0 deficit to win and tie the series at 3 wins apiece which forces a 7th & deciding game tomorrow night at Tampa Bay. Tonight. Vegas Golden Knights at Montreal Canadiens. ( The Canadiens lead the best...
NFLapsportseditors.com

On the Move: Sports journalism staff moves in May 2021

These are people who were “On the Move” during May 2021. They have made professional moves in sports media. If there was a move in your department or you made a move during May that is not included, you can contact Erik Hall at hallerik7@gmail.com. Thomas Boswell announced his retirement...
MLBregionsports.com

THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: 6/25

1903 – Boston Beaneater pitcher Wiley Piatt becomes the only pitcher in the 20th century to lose two complete games in one day, dropping both games to Pittsburgh 1-0 and 5-3. 1918 – Babe Ruth becomes the second player in American League History to hit a home run in four consecutive games.
WGAU

Jersey boys: MLB to use unique uniforms for All-Star Game

NEW YORK — (AP) — Major League Baseball is getting rid of club uniforms and caps for the All-Star Game in favor of specially-designed league outfits. MLB released the looks Thursday that will be used for the July 13 game at Denver's Coors Field. The host National League has white...
PennLive.com

MLB All-Star Game gear: How to shop for official jerseys, hats

Major League Baseball revealed designs for its All-Star Game uniforms Thursday, and fans have a chance to shop for the apparel before the event arrives July 13. The online site Fanatics has put hats, jerseys and other officially licensed All-Star Game gear on sale. SHOP NOW: MLB All-Star Game on...
NFLYardbarker

State Farm Ranked No. 2 Stadium in NFL

The Cardinals are looking forward to a full contingent of fans being able to attend games at State Farm Stadium during the 2021 season. According to Mark Lane of the Touchdown Wire, the Red Sea will be sitting (and standing) in the second-best stadium in the NFL. Lane ranked all...
MLBgetmoresports.com

MLB News: Uniforms For the All-Star Game in Colorado Revealed

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game will take place in Colorado this year after the league decided to shift it from Atlanta. That news came after a controversial voter law was passed in Georgia. The backlash from around the league resulted in the shift to a new location. This week, MLB...
NFLsportspromedia.com

MLB enlists Audacy as podcast partner

Audacy able to produce and distribute podcast programming for MLB and its clubs. New series covering memorable postseason campaigns to launch this autumn. Deal also includes potential to deliver concerts around MLB signature events. Major League Baseball (MLB) and Audacy have struck a multi-year deal, which sees the multi-platform audio...
NHLBirmingham Star

Hall of Famer Mark Messier joins ESPN as NHL analyst

Mark Messier, the Hall of Fame center who won six Stanley Cup titles over a 26-year playing career, will join ESPN as an NHL studio analyst beginning with the 2021-22 season. ESPN agreed to a seven-year broadcasting deal with the NHL that will bring hockey back to the network for the first time since 2004. The network received broadcast rights to four Stanley Cup Finals in that seven-year span as part of the deal.
MLBESPN

This Date in Baseball

1936  Rookie Joe DiMaggio hit two homers in the fifth inning and added two doubles in the New York Yankees 18-4 victory over the St. Louis Browns. 1950  Wes Westrum of the New York Giants hit three home runs and a triple in a 12-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.
The Spun

Look: MLB All-Star Game Uniforms Are Getting Crushed

Major League Baseball has taken it on the chin this year. Between controversies over the constantly changing baseball, the consequent “sticky stuff” scandal hitting the league this year, and the arguably heavy-handed response from the league, it hasn’t been a good few months for Rob Manfred and company. The response to the newly unveiled All-Star Game uniforms won’t help.