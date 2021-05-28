Sports Quiz – May 28, 2021

Happy belated Father's Day to all the dads out there. If it seems as if there are a lot of second-generation MLB players these days, it's because, well, there are a lot of second-generation MLB players in the league right now, as many as 50 according to one report. And one son who is making his dad extra proud this season is Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Vladdy Jr. made his debut in 2019, and while he showed flashes of brilliance early on, he is finally making good on the hype. The Blue Jays star leads all of MLB in home runs, RBI, on-base and slugging percentage, total bases and positional WAR. If he continues to play at this pace, he could very well join his pops on the list of MLB MVP winners.