China's NetEase to Spin Off Music Streaming Division

By Patrick Frater
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese games and tech firm NetEase has unveiled plans to spin off its music streaming business NetEase Cloud Music into a company that would have its own listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It had 180 million monthly users at the end of 2020, making it the number two online music player in China.

BusinessNBC New York

Vivendi Shareholders Back Spin-Off of Flagship Universal Music Group

Vivendi holders will vote Tuesday on the French media group's proposed spin-off of the iconic Universal Music Group. If approved, the world's largest music label — home to stars including Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift — will complete its listing on the Euronext Amsterdam in late September. It comes after...
MarketsStreet.Com

Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Right now it is institutional buyers steadily purchasing big-cap names that is driving the action. There's no market energy right now but this can be a good environment for building some longer-term positions. Jim Cramer: GameStop, AMC and the Chorus of 'Hold'. How can a company's stock be hostage to...
RetailPosted by
The Motley Fool

JD.com Is Spinning Off Shares of Its Logistics Business

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is the largest online retailer in China. But investors may not know it also runs the largest logistics company in the region. It was formerly a division of its parent company, but now, JD Logistics (SEHK:2618), has been spun off as its own company and trades on the Hong Kong exchange. Since the logistics business has been a strong differentiating factor for the online retailer, is the spin-off a stock that investors should take a look at? On a Fool Live episode recorded on May 26, Fool contributors Brian Stoffel and Brian Withers discuss JD.com's latest quarter and whether this logistics specialist is worth owning.
MusicBillboard

Sony Germany's Urban Music Chief Stresses Need For More 'Diverse Styles of Music'

BERLIN — Sony Music’s acquisition in 2019 of the catalogs and future distribution for artists from Elvir Omerbegovic’s Selfmade and Division labels brought with it some big names in German-language hip-hop, including RIN, Kynda Gray and Yugo. Selfmade Records, which Omerbegovic founded in 2005, grew into one of Europe’s most...
MusicBillboard

Bill Ackman Makes Case for Universal Music Investment, The Future of Music

For Pershing Square Capital founder Bill Ackman, an investment in Universal Music Group was “love at first sight.”. That’s what he told shareholders in the Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH) special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) he oversees on Wednesday morning (June 23) during a two-hours presentation detailing the company’s recent investment in Universal Music Group (UMG). “This is an incredibly iconic, super durable business” that in 50 or 100 years will be “very high up on that list of great companies,” he proclaimed.
MusicMac Observer

Snap’s Deal With Universal Music Group Lets Users Access Music

Snap Inc. and Universal Music Group have reached a deal that would give Snapchat users access to thousands of songs to share in messages and posts. Snap users will be able to use songs from Universal in messages and posts in the app, the two companies said Thursday. Music fans also can share links to full songs from their streaming service of choice. Financial terms of the partnership, which includes new features that tout Universal artists, weren’t disclosed.
BusinessNBC Miami

Chinese Ridesharing Giant Didi Aims for $60 Billion Valuation in IPO

An updated F-1 prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday indicates that Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi plans to list the equivalent of 72 million shares of Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol DIDI. The filing also revealed that Didi anticipates...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Norway wealth fund backs Vivendi's plan to spin off Universal Music

OSLO, June 17 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1.35 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, said on Thursday it would support Vivendi’s plan to spin off Universal Music, including the distribution-in-kind of shares to Vivendi shareholders. Separately, the fund will vote against the compensations of Vivendi’s chairman, chief executive, top management...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

BP eyes spin-off of Iraqi business: WSJ

BP is targeting a 40% reduction in its oil and gas output over the next decade. BP is considering the spin-off of its activities in Iraq into a standalone company, sources told the Wall Street Journal on June 11, as the oil major pivots towards low-carbon investment and away from conventional oil operations.
Aerospace & DefenseTelegraph

First astronauts blast off for China's new space station

The first astronauts for China's new space station blasted off on Thursday for the country's longest crewed mission to date, a landmark step in establishing Beijing as a major space power. The trio launched on a Long March-2F rocket for the Tiangong station, where they will spend three months, in...
TV SeriesGizmodo

Netflix's Castlevania Is Getting a Spin-Off Series

The final day of Netflix’s “Geeked Week” began with some very welcome news. The team behind the Castlevania anime is officially, thankfully, and wisely returning to the world of the video games for another series, this time starring fan-favorite characters Richter Belmont and Maria Renard. For those of you not...
Musicrapdirect.net

The Idiot’s Guide To Free Rap Music Streaming Described

The general function of gospel music, past entertainment, is to worship God, each with the melodies and with the message, which are sometimes optimistic, enlightening and encouraging. Gospel music transcends all boundaries as a result of, although art is purely for a personal function, this sort of music is just not made for a private objective but reasonably for the aim of worshiping a higher God. There may be thereof re nothing self-serving about gospel songs. The truth is, there’s close debate on the secularization of gospel and Christian music, since one facet is saying that music should sustain with the instances and ought to be one that people will take pleasure in singing. The more conservative view, nevertheless, says that gospel songs usually are not sung for the entertainment of the singer but for the Lord and this should not necessitate a drastic change in the way that this type of music is sung.
Softwaremusically.com

AI Music’s VentureSonic spin-off makes music for brands

When we first wrote about startup AI Music in 2017, it was working on technology for ‘shape-changing songs’, using AI to automatically remix tracks into different genres and tempos to suit listeners’ current mood or activity. However, like many AI music startups, the company has found new uses for its technology in the years since in more of a B2B vein, from ‘sympaphonic’ audio adverts to adaptive soundtracks for social apps.
Businessbreakingviews.com

Capital Calls: SoftBank, Heineken

Think bigger. SoftBank Group Chief Executive Masayoshi Son needs new ideas to prop up the value of his $120 billion technology conglomerate. The company’s share price has dipped by 20% over the past three months, compared with a 10% decline for biggest holding Alibaba and a 10% rise for the tech-focused Nasdaq 100 Index. SoftBank’s equity is worth 50% less than the sum of its investments minus net debt, based on Son’s most recent portfolio valuation.