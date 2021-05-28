Why we all need to feel loved to be happy, by John D Bieber

A few weeks ago my daughter shared a story about a good Samaritan that saved her when she needed it most. She was heading to Benton with her one-year-old grandson and she broke down with car troubles. A kind gentleman came out of his home and asked if she needed some help. Not only did he help her with her vehicle, but he also called a mechanic friend of his to come and assist and he wouldn’t let her pay for any of the work that was done to get her vehicle moving again. If that wasn’t nice enough, while she was waiting he even let her into his home, and told her to make herself comfortable while he left to get things taken care of for her. Now if that’s not the definition of a good, kind, and giving person I don’t know what is. I think one word would sum up what happened that day, love. Love for you fellow man/woman. Love for one another.