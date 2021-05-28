Our View: Connection

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Diamonds to all those who arranged the return of NEPA Sings, to all those who participated in the contest, and to all those who made this important fund raising event a success for a worthy cause: The Court Appointed Special Advocate program, or CASA. Like so many other such events, this one was forced on hiatus last year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. And while the return was done via recordings screened at the Garden Drive-In rather than live, it’s still good to see it come back, and great to see CASA get the boost it deserves.