Our View: Connection

The Digital Content Editor will work directly under the Editor/and or Director of Digital Content Strategy to develop, define, and maintain the publication’s digital presence, quality, and consistency across a variety of platforms, including blogs, feature stories, slideshows, event listings, social media posts, e-newsletters, etc, with special attention given to driving increased traffic and brand visibility. Responsibilities will include editing, creating content, analyzing data and responding appropriately, overseeing publication’s social media presence. This role will oversee a diverse team of staff, interns, and freelance contributors. A successful Digital Content Editor will combine their tech savvy with a passion to create and share meaningful material.