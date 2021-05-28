Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Our View: Connection

By Editorials
Durango Herald
 29 days ago

What do Make America Great Again Trump rally attendees, Black Lives Matter protesters and even Jan. 6 insurrectionists have in common?. If you answered, “anger,” you’re partly right. But as any good therapist would, we ask, “And what’s underneath all that anger?”. The answer may very well be loneliness. Loneliness...

www.durangoherald.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noreena Hertz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Protest Riot#Maga#Blm#Capitol#Umuganda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Verizon
News Break
Protests
Related
Mental HealthSteamboat Pilot & Today

Our View: We’re joining the conversation

In support of Steamboat Pilot & Today’s “Out of the Shadows” in-depth reporting project, which launched last week and continues on Wednesdays through July 21, members of the newspaper’s Editorial Board wanted to join the important community conversation by sharing a little of their personal mental health journeys. Their stories are included below.
Family RelationshipsPantagraph

OUR VIEW: Dad inevitably eventually inspires

Fathers aren't high on pop culture's popularity list right now. Among our more recent phrases that we say and everyone immediately knows what you mean are such charmers as "dad joke" and "dad bod." An insurance company's ad campaign features a fictional doctor who helps people avoid the kinds of things that fathers do since becoming fathers, like offering unasked-for help and reading World War II histories.
Washington StateColumbian

In Our View: Celebrate the special roles that fathers play

Throughout its history, the state of Washington has made transformative contributions to American society. Boeing made the world smaller, Microsoft made it smarter, and Amazon has delivered it to your doorstep. But today we celebrate one of our state’s lesser-known contributions: Father’s Day. Yes, the American version of Father’s Day...
Family RelationshipsJournal Gazette and Times Courier

OUR VIEW: Dads give us strength, direction

Fathers aren't high on pop culture's popularity list right now. Among our more recent phrases that we say and everyone immediately knows what you mean are such charmers as "dad joke" and "dad bod." An insurance company's ad campaign features a fictional doctor who helps people avoid the kinds of things that fathers do since becoming fathers, like offering unasked-for help and reading World War II histories.
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Reader's View: Patriotism needs ‘clear view of our faults’

Why do so many citizens live in fear of others different from themselves? They may rant about “freedom” and the evils of “cancel culture,” yet they cannot accept people who don’t share their religious views or skin color or sexual orientation. Their idea of freedom does not extend to a woman’s right to control her own body. Their idea of freedom does not extend to teaching actual history, as opposed to whitewashed American exceptionalism. Their objection to cancel culture does not extend to the Republican effort to cancel our democracy with its recent coup attempt.
Homelessyoursun.com

COLUMN: A thousand fibers connecting our community

Our annual campaign celebration, this year called “Virtual Morning of Gratitude,” occurred Tuesday. As the name suggests, it was a time to thank and acknowledge some of this community’s most inspirational, talented, and committed individuals. This group includes local businesses, foundations and individuals that contributed time, talents and treasures. The...
Kingston, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Our View: Steve Davidowitz a giver if ever there was one

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Rabbi Eric Mollo offered the title in describing Steve Davidowitz, who by all accounts is very much every bit the community asset his well-loved mother Esther has been for decades. Speaking during an event held to honor and thank Steve for his boundless support of our area in general and the Jewish Community Alliance specifically, Mollo defined the compliment as a Hebrew word for, as long-time feature writer Mary Therese Biebel reported “Giving from the heart.”
ZoomUnion

Our View: Zoom and circumstance

There’s an electricity that builds when standing in your cap and gown. You can remember your first day of high school four years ago, scared and alone in crowded halls. Older students a foot taller than you, maybe more, gliding through the halls with ease. Then you were the one...
Ashland, KYDaily Independent

IN OUR VIEW: Acceptance in Ashland

You don’t have to know many families to know they come in many configurations. Children live with aunts and uncles. People raising their grandchildren. Single people sharing a house. Friends who live separately creating bonds as strong as family. Pew Research found fewer than half of children living in the...
Eau Claire, WILeader-Telegram

Our View: An invitation to readers

This is less an editorial than an invitation to our readers. We need your help on a couple things. One of the advantages of our website is that we can see what you’re reading. We know what stories you’re responding to and which ones capture people’s interest. We know that stories on government processes (meetings, decisions, etc.) are more often than not the equivalent of vegetables on the plate. Important, but not the first choice for most people.
Congress & CourtsNiagara Gazette

OUR VIEW: Newspaper industry bill is essential

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected businesses of all the kinds the past year-plus, and community newspapers like this one have been no exception. A new version of a bipartisan bill aimed at helping the newspaper industry continue to do the essential work of keeping you informed, making sure government leaders are working in your best interests and defending your right to know has been introduced in Congress by Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-Ariz.) and Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.).
Nevada County, CAUnion

Our View: A better way

It doesn’t get much more political than picking an interim district attorney. The Nevada County Board of Supervisors last week interviewed candidates in person for the job, asked questions in a round robin fashion and then voted on who will replace outgoing District Attorney Cliff Newell until January 2023, the end of his current term.
PoliticsSand Mountain Reporter

Our View: End of slavery is something to celebrate

June 19 has for years been celebrated by many as the anniversary of the official end to slavery in the U.S. In 1865, two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, Major Gen. Gordon Granger marched his Union troops to Galveston, Texas, to tell the people there the Civil War was over and all slaves were now free. Thus, the first Juneteenth celebration in Texas has since spread elsewhere around the country and, as of this Thursday, it’s now an official federal holiday.
Advocacywashingtonnewsday.com

After the McCarthy meeting, Officer Michael Fanone, who was injured in the Capitol riots, says, “I need a drink.”

After the McCarthy meeting, Officer Michael Fanone, who was injured in the Capitol riots, says, “I need a drink.”. After his Friday meeting with Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Michael Fanone, a D.C. Metropolitan Police officer who was beaten and injured by insurgents during the January 6 Capitol riots, stated, “I need a drink.”
Minneapolis, MNSt. Cloud Times

Our View: Justice and the American experiment, by the numbers

Those numbers are part of the latest stark accounting of an American crisis, one that has left a huge proportion of our citizens wondering where they get justice. George Floyd's death, because it was recorded for all to see, brought that question out of communities of color and into the entirety of society. If citizens cannot get justice from agents of the law, where does justice live, exactly?
Durango, CODurango Herald

Our View: More tourism?

Since beginning our FOCUS 2021 series in January, we’ve published numerous editorials addressing the four topical areas we’ve designated as our special focus for this year: Beyond Our Means, about homelessness and affordable housing; Healing the Rift, about trying to get beyond the terrible polarization that plagues our country; Common Grounds, about environmental and climate change issues; and Doing Business Better, about how to develop a sustainable economy for our town and region.
George FloydPosted by
Times Leader

Our View: Diamonds for the return of NEPA Sings

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Diamonds to all those who arranged the return of NEPA Sings, to all those who participated in the contest, and to all those who made this important fund raising event a success for a worthy cause: The Court Appointed Special Advocate program, or CASA. Like so many other such events, this one was forced on hiatus last year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. And while the return was done via recordings screened at the Garden Drive-In rather than live, it’s still good to see it come back, and great to see CASA get the boost it deserves.
Nevada County, CAUnion

Our View: It’s time to talk

No one wants to hear about a murder in their town. All of us want to live in a safe, secure place, and we do. Our community in Nevada County is safer than any large city in this state, and likely safer than a few of the smaller ones. Yes,...
Jobsleoweekly.com

LEO is Hiring!

The Digital Content Editor will work directly under the Editor/and or Director of Digital Content Strategy to develop, define, and maintain the publication’s digital presence, quality, and consistency across a variety of platforms, including blogs, feature stories, slideshows, event listings, social media posts, e-newsletters, etc, with special attention given to driving increased traffic and brand visibility. Responsibilities will include editing, creating content, analyzing data and responding appropriately, overseeing publication’s social media presence. This role will oversee a diverse team of staff, interns, and freelance contributors. A successful Digital Content Editor will combine their tech savvy with a passion to create and share meaningful material.